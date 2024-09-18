Jump to content
    GM Officially Opens Access to Tesla Superchargers Today

      After being delayed due to issues at Tesla, GM officially opened the charge port door of its EVs to Tesla Superchargers

    Starting today, owners of General Motors EVs will be able to charge at more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers when using a GM approved NACS charging adaptor.  The adaptors are available for purchase through the branded mobile app for $225 USD.  That same app will also allow for seamless location of Tesla Superchargers, location status, and initiate and pay for charging sessions.

    Earlier this summer, we reported that Hummer EVs had access to Tesla Supercharging when a change appeared on the GMC website. Several Hummer EV owners reported being able to charge at Superchargers by adding a Rivian R1T to the Tesla App and using a Rivian or Ford NACS adaptor, meaning that their vehicles VIN had been whitelisted on the Tesla network in preparation for rollout.  A few days later, the website was rolled back, and the language scrubbed as there was an apparent delay. 

    As GM and Tesla complete this project, GM EV drivers will be able to access more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers in North America. This number will increase as GM's investment in the new IONNA Charging Network and the GM Energy Network at Flying J and Pilot locations continues.

    G. David Felt

    GM is STUPID, they should be giving the adapter to the EV customers for free, not charging $225.00.

    Especially considering how many 3rd party adapters are available much cheaper, yes Tesla is making these for the OEMs, but considering that Lectron has a blessed adapter that is cheaper anywhere from $150 to $200 online, it is crazy of GM to charge their early adopters.

    I am very happy with the new EVgo Stations that are starting to open much like a regular gas station. Very cool.

    EVgo and GM Take Charging to the Next Level with New Flagship Destinations Set to Optimize the Charging Experience

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    GM is STUPID, they should be giving the adapter to the EV customers for free, not charging $225.00.

    Ultimately, I think this is the way the industry will go. Rivian and Ford initially gave theirs for free, but now Ford charges for them.  Also, remember that for Tesla access, those adapters won't be needed for future model years, and they'll need to produce adaptors going in the other direction. 

    • ccap41
      2017 Lincoln Navigator - Thoughts?

      By ccap41 · Posted

      I don't think I would have an issue with it. We really don't get much crappy winter weather, but when we do, it's really crappy. I don't think I'd mind the RWD with them being heavy, low center of gravity, and even weight distribution. Decent snow tires would be sufficient but, I'd rather just not spend the $1000-1500 on tires/tires & wheels. Being realistic, I'd just rock the all-seasons/no-seasons if this were something I'd buy. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      2017 Lincoln Navigator - Thoughts?

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      It was more about how much 4WD was really needed in the crappy weather. i.e., do you both need AWD, or is just one vehicle with it sufficient?  Would a decent set of snow tires be enough?  Remember that EVs have a different weight distribution, so RWD isn't as much of a negative for them; any vehicle with a 50/50 weight balance is decent in the snow with good tires.
    • ccap41
      2017 Lincoln Navigator - Thoughts?

      By ccap41 · Posted

      Her drive is 3 miles to the salon and mine is 1 mile to the bus stop. But, she drives to her parents' store a couple days a week that's about 25 miles away. Leaving our town to go anywhere with a Home Depot, Target, Petco, etc. is 20 miles one way or 30 miles in another way(the way towards her parents' store). so that's really where the bulk of our miles come from, because our drives to work are next to nothing. I guess I should also add that our daughter's doctor is near my in-law's store, as they watch her most days mon-fri anyway.  I thought I averaged right at 12k miles/yr, but the maths must have changed over the last couple years. I've owned my MKC for right at 5.5 years and I've put 53,262 miles on it in that time. 9684 miles/yr over the last 5.5 years. I could have sworn I was driving 12k/yr when I had my Escape and Focus and just assumed it hadn't changed.  FWIW, this is the Expedition that also caught my eye. 1 owner and oil changes every 5k, almost spot on.  This is 5 hours away though. https://www.hamblockford.com/used/Ford/2017-Ford-Expedition-acb17645ac18587ccec3bbd514061849.htm
    • Drew Dowdell
      2017 Lincoln Navigator - Thoughts?

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Do both you and your wife commute daily?
    • ccap41
      2017 Lincoln Navigator - Thoughts?

      By ccap41 · Posted

      $299 with very low operating costs would be great but I am not seeing $299 for an EV9. $300 and less for a payment is where I would be comfortable right now. My MKC was $252/mo. I know that's very little for a vehicle, hence why I'm not really shopping new or anything expensive, at all.  I guess the base model RWD is under $300. The Light RWD Long range is, as well. I'm just not sure how I feel about RWD with our occasional shty winters.

