GM Officially Opens Access to Tesla Superchargers Today

Starting today, owners of General Motors EVs will be able to charge at more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers when using a GM approved NACS charging adaptor. The adaptors are available for purchase through the branded mobile app for $225 USD. That same app will also allow for seamless location of Tesla Superchargers, location status, and initiate and pay for charging sessions.

Earlier this summer, we reported that Hummer EVs had access to Tesla Supercharging when a change appeared on the GMC website. Several Hummer EV owners reported being able to charge at Superchargers by adding a Rivian R1T to the Tesla App and using a Rivian or Ford NACS adaptor, meaning that their vehicles VIN had been whitelisted on the Tesla network in preparation for rollout. A few days later, the website was rolled back, and the language scrubbed as there was an apparent delay.

As GM and Tesla complete this project, GM EV drivers will be able to access more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers in North America. This number will increase as GM's investment in the new IONNA Charging Network and the GM Energy Network at Flying J and Pilot locations continues.