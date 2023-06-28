GM Simplifies Energy Management for Ultium Home Customers

GM Energy has announced today the product details and specifications of their initial suite or Ultium Home offerings.

To quote Wade Sheffer, VP of GM Energy:

“As GM Energy’s ecosystem of connected products and services continues to expand, we’re excited to provide customers with options for greater energy management beyond the vehicle, our initial Ultium Home offerings represent an opportunity for customers to take greater control over their personal energy independence and resiliency.”

Ultium Home Products will be offered through unique bundle options, providing customers with the ability to select a solution that aligns with their energy needs and budget.

GM has announced the following three bundles:

Ultium Home V2H Bundle

This bundle is designed for customers seeking to leverage their compatible GM EVs for V2H functionality.

This bundle includes the following products:

GM’s PowerShift Charger Enables V2H bidirectional charging with a compatible GM EV, when paired with Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit Up to 19.2 kW AC charge speed

Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit Includes an inverter, home hub and dark start battery 9.6 kW of discharge power Safely disconnects the home from the grid



Ultium Home Energy System

This bundle is designed for customers seeking to leverage their compatible GM EV for V2H functionality and stationary storage.

This bundle includes the following products:

GM’s PowerShift Charger

Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit

GM’s PowerBank Ultium Home’s PowerBank stationary storage unit can connect to the Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit to extend backup capability and store solar or grid energy Available in 5 kW/10.6 kWh and 7 kW/17.7 kWh variants



Ultium Home Energy Storage Bundle

This bundle is designed for customers seeking to integrate stationary storage into their home, without the need for an EV.

This bundle includes the following products:

GM’s PowerBank

Inverter and home hub

In addition to the suite of Ultium Home products, GM is also offering Solar integration for those customers seeking to integrate solar energy into their Ultium home. SunPower is GM Energy's exclusive solar provider and preferred EV charger installer.

Each Ultium Home product is connected to the GM Energy Cloud, a software platform which enables customers to seamlessly manage the transfer of energy between applicable and connected GM energy assets.

GM Energy has stated that the MSRP and timeline for delivery of each Ultium Home bundle will vary. Customers interested in getting further information about GM Energy ecosystem and services that cover Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360 should visit GM Energy: An Electric Ecosystem, Reimagined