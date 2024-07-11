Jump to content
    Forbidden Fruit: The 2024 Ford Capri

      In Europe, Ford takes the name of a legendary two-door pony car and puts it on a four-door electric crossover. Sound familiar?

    Imagine a car company taking the name of a legendary two-door pony car and putting it on a four-door electric crossover.  That would never happen, right?

    Ford is taking the script from the Ford Mustang Mach-E to Europe, only their version is called the Capri.

    The Ford Capri was a fastback coupe sold in Europe form 1968 - 1987. The model was a legendary performer, even used by police as pursuit vehicles in the UK and by the Autobahnpolizei in the German state of Nord Rhine-Westphalia where they were built.  These were also sold as the Mercury Capri, though without Mercury badging, from 1970-1978.

    For 2024, the Ford Capri is back, though now as a four-door crossover hatchback. The Capri is built in partnership with Volkswagen and rides on VW's MEB platform, the same underpinnings as the Volkswagen ID.4.

    The Capri will come either as a 282 horsepower rear-wheel drive or 335 horsepower all-wheel drive model. Both are considered "extended range" however that's where things get complicated.  The 282 horsepower rear wheel drive model has a smaller battery and a European WLTP test range of 390 miles (knock 15% - 20% off that if you are translating to EPA) while the 335 all-wheel drive model has a larger battery and faster charging speed, but shorter range of 368 miles WLTP. Potentially helping range in colder climates, both trims are available with an optional heat pump HVAC system.

    Trim HP Range (WTLP) Battery Capacity (kWh) Charging Power (kW) Minutes Charging
    (10% - 80%)         		0-62 mph
    Capri Base 282 390 77 135 28 6.4
    Capri Premium 335 368 79 185 26 5.3

    Opting for the Premium model gains a buyer more than just more power. There is also an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, ambient lighting, a hands-free tailgate, and 20-inch wheels upgraded from 19s.

    Like its Mach-E distant cousin, the Capri gets a vertical tablet style center control unit for HVAC and infotainment. Unfortunately, that means that most controls are touch rather than physical buttons.

    And same as Grandpap Capri, it will be built in Cologne, Germany. Current exchange rates suggest that it would be priced in the low to mid $60,000 range if sold here as an import, an unlikely scenario with the Mustang Mach-E selling well below that price.

    Ford is saying the Capri won't be sold in the U.S., but we think that's a shame. If they could manufacture it here, they would sell the wheels off them at the right price point.

     

    G. David Felt

    I find it weird that Ford is willing to tarnish a name with selling AC old tech along with slower charging in the lower end models and you can opt for an HVAC Heat pump system in higher trim and get faster charging if you go awd. 

    I know they want to minimize costs and loses in the early models, but you can also tarnish ones reputation and repeat business. Charging speed is one of the things brought up by the conservative wing nuts all the time about EVs over Gas. 

    Drew Dowdell
    56 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I find it weird that Ford is willing to tarnish a name with selling AC old tech along with slower charging in the lower end models and you can opt for an HVAC Heat pump system in higher trim and get faster charging if you go awd. 

    I know they want to minimize costs and loses in the early models, but you can also tarnish ones reputation and repeat business. Charging speed is one of the things brought up by the conservative wing nuts all the time about EVs over Gas. 

    Remember, the EU is a much different landscape for EVs.  The HVAC heat pumps are likely only relevant in the Nordic countries. I also don't think that 2 minutes faster to charge will be a deal breaker for anyone.

