    By Drew Dowdell

    Introducing the Refreshed 2025 Cadillac Escalade

      The refresh brings the styling of the iconic Escalade in line with the latest in the Cadillac lineup.

    https://www.cheersandgears.com/gallery/album/2017-2025-cadillac-escalade/Cadillac today unveiled the refreshed 2025 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade V.  This visual refresh brings the look of the Escalade in line with the forthcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ EV.  The driver of this styling change is the move from horizontally oriented front-end lighting style to a verticle one.  The verticle lighting style is a historic signature look that reemerged on the Cadillac Lyriq and the refreshed 2025 Cadillac CT5.  Included in the front end detail and inspired by the Cadillac Celestiq, the Cadillac crest is illuminated on all Escalade models, while V-Series and Premium Luxury Platinum trims receive an illuminated grill surround. 

    Power open and close doors are available along with new available 24-inch wheels, the largest ever offered on an Escalade. Three new exterior colors are on offer: Deep Sea Metallic a dark blue with a hint of gold, Latte Metallic a light bronze , and Agean Stone, a green-gray. 

    2025 Cadillac Escalade SeatsAlso imported from the Escalade IQ is much of the interior styling. A curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch screen graces the dashboard, featuring voice control, navigation, a built-in app store, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more.  SuperCruise is standard on all trims and comes with a 3-year OnStar SuperCruise plan. With the built-in 5G wireless hotspot, passengers can stream HD entertainment to the available 12.6-inch personal screens when opting for the Executive Second Row package that also include massaging seats, dual wireless phone charging pads, headrest speakers, stowable trays, and a rear command center. Audiophiles will enjoy the standard AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system or the optional 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference system that increases to 40-speakers with the Executive Second Row option.

    Nightvision, a feature pioneered by Cadillac 24 years ago is available on all trims and standard on V-Series and Platinum. Most of the upper trims also come standard with a full-color heads-up display.

    Performance

    The 420 horsepower / 460 lb-ft 6.2-liter V8 and the 682 horsepower / 653 lb-ft Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 carry over for Escalade and Escalade V, respectively. Both engines route power through a 10-speed automatic to either the rear or all four wheels. Adaptive Air Ride Suspension is standard, while Premium Luxury, Sport, and higher trims come with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.  The diesel inline 6-cylinder has been dropped from the lineup.

    The 2025 Escalade will start production later this year at GM's Arlington Assembly Plant in Texas.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    Still not wow'd with the exterior, Interior I like, but I cannot tell if they have physical buttons in addition to the touch screen. The current dash images are clearly computer generated. I like the lack of Chrome on the V edition, the anodized rims I am not sure on yet.

    Judgement pending...........

    smk4565

    I think the problem with this screens = luxury trend that is going on with everyone is that these screens will probably all look dated in 10 years.

    Drew Dowdell
    19 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the problem with this screens = luxury trend that is going on with everyone is that these screens will probably all look dated in 10 years.

    Win for Genesis, then?  At least for now until they follow suit.

