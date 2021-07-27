GM Super Cruise Added to 6 Model Year 2022 Vehicles

The industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology allowing drivers to travel hands-free over 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada is coming to 6 model year 2022 vehicles with new capabilities.

Super Cruise New Capabilities:

Trailering - Customers will be able to trailer their boat, camper and more while driving hands-free.

- Customers will be able to trailer their boat, camper and more while driving hands-free. Automatic lane change - The technology can indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.

- The technology can indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols. Enhanced navigation display - Super Cruise compatible roads will be displayed in the in-vehicle navigation systems for vehicles equipped with the embedded Google Maps app and show routes available for hands-free driving, during route selection.

Enhanced Super Cruise will be available in the following 2022 models:

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Silverado

GMC Hummer EV Pickup

GMC Sierra

Underscoring the software expertise at GM is the vehicles intelligence platform which provides more bandwidth and data processing power to support the expanding Super Cruise features. Model year 2021 vehicles that have Super Cruise will get these enhancements via over the air updates.

GM is committed to having Super Cruise on 22 vehicle models by 2023 including the Cadillac LYRIQ, GMC HUMMER SUV and many more to come.

To date, over 10 million Super Cruise miles have been driven in the U.S. and Canada.

