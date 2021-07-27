GM Super Cruise Added to 6 Model Year 2022 Vehicles

The industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology allowing drivers to travel hands-free over 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada is coming to 6 model year 2022 vehicles with new capabilities.
Super Cruise New Capabilities:
- Trailering - Customers will be able to trailer their boat, camper and more while driving hands-free.
- Automatic lane change - The technology can indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.
- Enhanced navigation display - Super Cruise compatible roads will be displayed in the in-vehicle navigation systems for vehicles equipped with the embedded Google Maps app and show routes available for hands-free driving, during route selection.
Enhanced Super Cruise will be available in the following 2022 models:
- Cadillac Escalade
- Cadillac CT4
- Cadillac CT5
- Chevrolet Silverado
- GMC Hummer EV Pickup
- GMC Sierra
Underscoring the software expertise at GM is the vehicles intelligence platform which provides more bandwidth and data processing power to support the expanding Super Cruise features. Model year 2021 vehicles that have Super Cruise will get these enhancements via over the air updates.
GM is committed to having Super Cruise on 22 vehicle models by 2023 including the Cadillac LYRIQ, GMC HUMMER SUV and many more to come.
To date, over 10 million Super Cruise miles have been driven in the U.S. and Canada.
GM Introduces New Super Cruise Features to 6 Model Year 2022 Vehicles
Recommended Comments
There are no comments to display.
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.