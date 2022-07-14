Jump to content
    GM/Pilot/EVgo Announce Drive Across America Fast Charging Stations

      EVgo-GM-Pilot have announced a major cross country 350 kW fast charging stalls at Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states.

    The nations largest public charging network for electric vehicles today announced their EVgo eXtend project in conjunction with General Motors and Pilot Company, parent company to the Flying J travel centers.

    GM-Pilot-EVgo Network.png

    Committed to a greener future and ease of driving everywhere, EVgo will install, operate and maintain the new network of 350 kW charging stations at all Pilot/Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states. To quote Alex Keros, GM Director of Charging Infrastructure and Development: 

    “GM is committed to creating an all-electric future for all. This collaboration with Pilot Company and EVgo will help make that future a reality by significantly expanding access to highway charging from coast-to-coast in the U.S.,” “The corridor-focused project also complements our existing work with EVgo, including our efforts to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in U.S. cities and suburbs by the end of 2025.”

    Snag_af55807.png

    John Tully, Pilot Company's VP, Strategy and Business Development has this to say:

    “Pilot Company strives to bring the best experience and offerings to the more than a million guests we serve every day,” "This new coast-to-coast network of fast chargers will give the nation's growing number of EV drivers the confidence they need when looking at long-distance travel by eliminating range anxiety and delivering the best amenities while they wait.”

    Snag_af4cb86.png

    All GM EV owners will be able to unlock the ease of convenient fast charging on the EVgo network with a one-time enrollment in the EVgo network and registering their auto via the GM Brand App (myChevrolet, myGMC, myCadillac) and linking their app to their EVgo account, then activating the plug and charge section within their GM brand app.

    This Ultium Charge 360 is GMs commitment to an all-electric future. GM is committing $750 million; Pilot is committing $1 Billion; for this cross country charging network where fast charging stalls will be installed at 50-mile intervals. This will give the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem over 100,000 24/7 charge points across the U.S. and Canada by 2025.

    Love that this is looking at ensuring Fast 350 kW charging every 50 miles or so across the nations highway system. Should for sure make it simple for travel by anyone in an EV.

    44 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    50 miles seems so close for vehicles who will get 200-300 miles of highway range but I guess it's always better safe than sorry. 

    True, but then I thought about the cost of a gas station compared to installing chargers and it really is cheap to have chargers everywhere to make it simple to plug in no matter the range of the EV you get.

    Here Tesla now has superchargers in all Fred Meyer and QFC lots. EVgo has chargers at all shopping malls here and along the streets in Everett, Seattle and Tacoma. Seems to be much more flexible to have chargers everywhere, especially at places of eating, resting, etc. than the dedicated underground tanks for a gas station.

    You also got me thinking about this as I know I have a heavy foot and my wife always can tell when I have done more driving in the auto than she as we get much less rang on the gas tank. So I have to assume not everyone is going to be like the early adopters who try to eke out every mile and that the heavier foots like me will need to charge sooner than later.

    I can see chargers being put in at national parks, city, county and state parks so one can charge pretty much anywhere.

