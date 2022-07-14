GM/Pilot/EVgo Announce Drive Across America Fast Charging Stations

The nations largest public charging network for electric vehicles today announced their EVgo eXtend project in conjunction with General Motors and Pilot Company, parent company to the Flying J travel centers.

Committed to a greener future and ease of driving everywhere, EVgo will install, operate and maintain the new network of 350 kW charging stations at all Pilot/Flying J travel centers across more than 40 states. To quote Alex Keros, GM Director of Charging Infrastructure and Development:

“GM is committed to creating an all-electric future for all. This collaboration with Pilot Company and EVgo will help make that future a reality by significantly expanding access to highway charging from coast-to-coast in the U.S.,” “The corridor-focused project also complements our existing work with EVgo, including our efforts to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in U.S. cities and suburbs by the end of 2025.”

John Tully, Pilot Company's VP, Strategy and Business Development has this to say:

“Pilot Company strives to bring the best experience and offerings to the more than a million guests we serve every day,” "This new coast-to-coast network of fast chargers will give the nation's growing number of EV drivers the confidence they need when looking at long-distance travel by eliminating range anxiety and delivering the best amenities while they wait.”

All GM EV owners will be able to unlock the ease of convenient fast charging on the EVgo network with a one-time enrollment in the EVgo network and registering their auto via the GM Brand App (myChevrolet, myGMC, myCadillac) and linking their app to their EVgo account, then activating the plug and charge section within their GM brand app.

This Ultium Charge 360 is GMs commitment to an all-electric future. GM is committing $750 million; Pilot is committing $1 Billion; for this cross country charging network where fast charging stalls will be installed at 50-mile intervals. This will give the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem over 100,000 24/7 charge points across the U.S. and Canada by 2025.

