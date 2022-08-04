Hands Free Super Cruise Road Network by GM More Than Doubles the Roads Covered in the U.S. and Canada

To date, GM customers have driven over 34 million hands free miles with Super Cruise engaged.

GM is more than doubling the Super Cruise network across North America and the first GM auto's to get the update will be those built on the VIP electrical architecture via an over the air update.

Mario Maiorana, GM chief engineer, Super Cruise had this to say:

"GM is all in when it comes to accessible advanced driver assistance technology. We are adding Super Cruise to more vehicles than ever, and on more roads for more customers to experience,” “We are pursuing what we believe to be the most comprehensive path to autonomy in the industry with responsible deployment of automated driving technology like Super Cruise at the core of what we do.”

Super Cruise engaged uses the autos precision LiDAR map data, real-time cameras, radars and GPS to keep the auto traveling along the lane path for a hands-free driving experience. Sensor fusion is what GM calls the systems working together to create a sensory field around the auto that assists in keeping it centered in the lane while elecating the driver's comfort and convenience.

No matter the family, from Chevrolet to the lastest Hummer EV Super Cruise accelerates or brakes the vehicle to maintain a selected following gap from the vehicle ahead, steers to maintain lane position, and on select models where offered, can perform both driver and system-initiated lane changes to pass slower traffic and to move from an ending lane, while monitoring the driver's head position and or eyes in relation to the road.

The following major roads were added to the Super Cruise network.