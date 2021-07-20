Lifestyle pickup is what GMC calls the GMC Hummer EV, shortly afterwards the Chevrolet division announced their electric full-size pickup truck and now GMC will also have a full-size pick that will fit in with their traditional GMC Pickup truck line.

Aldred according to the various news sources declined to confirm or deny if the truck will be named Sierra matching their current ICE full-size traditional pickup line. GM did confirm that the GMC Hummer is on track to start production and deliveries this fall about the same time Rivian starts shipping to customers as their electric assembly plant ramps up to full scale production which now will include a Chevrolet and GMC traditional electric pickup.

GM executives are on record that they are not surprised by the pricing Ford has taken with F-150 Lightning and Ford as well as Ram should expect a very competitive assortment of offerings from GM in various trims. Aldred has stated that the biggest segment is the North American Pickup truck segment representing 15 percent of total retail sales in the U.S. alone and still growing, he sees plenty of room for all competitors.

GMC is having a bit of a heyday as the first half of the year retail sales are up 35 percent with details of sales as follows:

Sierra up 28%

Yukon up 104%

Yukon XL 90%

Acadia up 53%

Canyon up 31%

GMC high ATP according to the various write ups is due to the two most popular trim levels, Denali and AT4 which is making up the bulk of purchased auto's.

Green car reports that due to GM having been very clear about only a 26 month development cycle now indicates that the Chevrolet and GMC electric pickups should arrive at dealerships summer of 2023 as the earliest.

2023 should be a huge year for GM as they roll out a large assortment of BEV's.

