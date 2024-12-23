Hyundai Enhancing EV Owners Charging Convenience with FREE NACS DC EV Adapters

Hyundai has given their current customers of Hyundai EVs and potential customers of 2024 EVs that have the CCS charging port the Christmas gift of a free NACS to CCS adapter starting in Q1 2025.
Specifically, Hyundai has stated in their press release that Current Hyundai EV owners and new EV Owners that purchase or lease a current CCS Charging port EV are eligible to request the NACS to CCS adapter, shipping is included through the MyHyundai owner portal. This Hyundai-authorized adapter will give CCS-port-equipped Hyundai EV drivers access to more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in the United States. Free adapters will be available to eligible owners of the following models:
Model-year 2024 and earlier:
Specific 2025 Models only:
Details, instructions, and terms and conditions related to the process for owners to claim their complimentary adapter along with pricing for adapter units will be released in 2025 via HyundaiNews.com and additional customer-facing communication channels.
The Genesis luxury brand is also participating in the program, with details to be revealed early next year.
The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT and Limited will be the first to be built and sold in the U.S. with the NACS port.
Per Olabisi Boyle, sernior VP, product planning and mobility strategy: “To accelerate EV adoption, we started by listening to our current owners, the desire for an expanded easy charging network. These adapters will make DC fast-charging more convenient for current owners. Plus, the NACS port on new models like the upcoming IONIQ 9 along with improvements to our digital charging ecosystem, will further enhance the customer experience for future EV drivers. Our goal is to make the transition to electric seamless.”
