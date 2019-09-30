Hyundai Venue Mileage Rating Released

The EPA has released the fuel economy numbers for the 2020 Hyundai Venue and they look pretty darn good. Remember that the Hyundai Venue is offered with a choice of two transmissions, a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The CVT is the fuel miser with a rating of 30 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined. The manual clocks in at 27 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. The closest competitor, the Nissan Kicks does a little better at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined. Other non-hybrid crossovers in the segment are a little bit larger and a bit more powerful, so the Venue beats them there.

The Venue is powered by a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder producing 121 horsepower and 113 lb.-ft of torque to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not an option.

