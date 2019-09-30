Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Hyundai Venue Mileage Rating Released

      ...Pretty darn good for a small crossover...

    The EPA has released the fuel economy numbers for the 2020 Hyundai Venue and they look pretty darn good. Remember that the Hyundai Venue is offered with a choice of two transmissions, a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The CVT is the fuel miser with a rating of 30 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined.  The manual clocks in at 27 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. The closest competitor, the Nissan Kicks does a little better at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined.  Other non-hybrid crossovers in the segment are a little bit larger and a bit more powerful, so the Venue beats them there. 

    The Venue is powered by a 1.6 liter 4-cylinder producing 121 horsepower and 113 lb.-ft of torque to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is not an option.

    You can read more about our first impressions of the 2020 Hyundai Venue here.

     

    Source: FuelEconomy.gov

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    They stayed pretty true to their sketches and yet I just do not care for the look of the front nose nor the fact that the top half of the auto looks like they squeezed the car to try and make it smaller but the wheel base kept it locked at that width.

    Reminds me of big lower body, with little head on top. Weird looking to me.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    They stayed pretty true to their sketches and yet I just do not care for the look of the front nose nor the fact that the top half of the auto looks like they squeezed the car to try and make it smaller but the wheel base kept it locked at that width.

    Reminds me of big lower body, with little head on top. Weird looking to me.

    Very fugly!! Typical Hyn design language with weird proportions. Hopefully they didn't lie about the mpg's again.

    I think Drew was just baiting me on this one 😴  Drew, can you please find some valuable content next?😁

    GM Strike update possibly? 🙌🏻

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      August 2019: Hyundai Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model Sales
      Vehicle
      Aug-19
      Aug-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Accent
      1,577
      2,586
      18,313
      19,284
      Elantra
      14,305
      15,475
      110,855
      128,956
      Ioniq
      2,152
      945
      12,642
      10,742
      Kona
      6,385
      4,772
      49,851
      24,138
      Nexo
      34
      0
      174
      36*
      Palisade
      5,115
      0
      9,962
      0
      Santa Fe
      10,828
      11,347
      88,043
      78,807
      Sonata
      8,231
      9,457
      62,339
      73,240
      Tucson
      13,985
      11,559
      92,568
      92,832
      Veloster
      1,125
      788
      9,658
      7,190
    • Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai "45" Concept Teased for Frankfurt
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai teased an image of its『45』Concept today ahead of the Frankfort International Motor Show. The car will be a fully electric vehicle and will be a symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design.
      The concept looks back to the brand's first model in the 1970s for inspiration and is visibly angular. The new design language is an evolution of Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design.  ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.
      The 『45』Concept will be unveiled on September 10th. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Comments: Hyundai "45" Concept Teased for Frankfurt
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai teased an image of its『45』Concept today ahead of the Frankfort International Motor Show. The car will be a fully electric vehicle and will be a symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design.
      The concept looks back to the brand's first model in the 1970s for inspiration and is visibly angular. The new design language is an evolution of Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design.  ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.
      The 『45』Concept will be unveiled on September 10th. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      July 2019: Hyundai Motor America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model Sales
      Vehicle
      July-19
      July-18
      2019 YTD
      2018 YTD
      Accent
      1,830
      1,873
      16,736
      16,698
      Elantra
      11,579
      13,753
      96,550
      113,481
      Ioniq
      2,891
      1,198
      10,490
      9,797
      Kona
      6,377
      4,173
      43,466
      19,366
      Nexo
      21
      0
      140
      36*
      Palisade
      4,464
      0
      4,847
      0
      Santa Fe
      9,644
      8,275
      77,215
      67,460
      Sonata
      6,976
      9,548
      54,108
      63,783
      Tucson
      12,629
      11,360
      78,583
      81,273
      Veloster
      929
      943
      8,533
      6,402
      *Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales
      Sales Summary
        July-19 July-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 57,340 51,137 390,668 378,923
    • Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai News:Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Revealed with Solar Roof
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai has released released details of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.  While visually it remains close to the non-hybrid version, it does get a different grille, rear spoilers, and special alloy wheels to fine tune aerodynamics. 
      Hyundai has two technologies debuting on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.  First is a solar roof system that recharges the battery to increase travel distance and unnecessary battery discharge. When the system gets an average of 6 hours a day of charging, it is expect to increase travel distance by about 800 miles annually. 
      The second is a new 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission with Active Control Shift (ACS). The transmission is monitored by the hybrid control unit 500 times per second and uses the hybrid motor to precisely adjust the transmission rotational speed to allow for faster shift times and better fuel efficiency.  This technology also increases durability of the transmission by reducing friction during shifting. 
      The engine of Sonata Hybrid is a 2.0 liter 4-cylinder producing 152 horsepower, the electric motor max power output is 38 horsepower, for a total system power output of 195 horsepower. 
      The 2020 Hyundai Sonata goes on sale late summer 2019, no word on when the hybrid will be available. 
       
      Related:
       

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. BowTieFarmer
      BowTieFarmer
      (60 years old)
    2. JohnPC
      JohnPC
      (40 years old)
    3. will75
      will75
      (44 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...