Keiichi Tsuchiya has Earned his First DK Approved Auto

First a bit of history for those that might not know much about the art of Drifting. This is a motor sport that was born in Japan by Keiichi Tsuchiya, the man known as Drift King. This is a sport where through artwork of handling the clutch, brake and accelerator along with pulling on the e-brake one can drift or slide through corners. The movie Fast n Furious Tokyo Drift covers this if you're wanting to see some amazing drifting caught on film.

Hyundai Motors has given us an amazing performance EV in the IONIQ 5 N edition and Hyundai choose to take this to the next level by bringing in the DK himself. As such, Keiichi Tyuchiya worked with Hyundai to create the ultimate DK EV.

The video above will show you how DK's experience was used in interpreting the ultimate experience in EV handling with a special DK Edition performance parts package that comes on the IONIQ 5 N DK edition.

Hyundai performance team worked hand n hand with Tsuchiya-san in selecting the ultimate components, then tested and tuned the EV on Japan's legendary race tracks and Touges for the ultimate drifting experience.

Performance on the IONIQ 5 N DK edition starts at the bottom with a set of 21" forged wheels, these wider wheels ended up giving a weight reduction of 10.6 kg with a wider rim width for superior grip.

The next step is superior braking where Hyundai Performance put in a 6P Monoblock braking system fitted to precisely machined duralumin calipers giving a bigger pad area for improved brake performance. This is an increase of brake pad contact area by 54% with increased friction grip leading to superior stopping power.

The final part of this bottom up approach to a DK edition is Lowering Springs. The DK Edition is an H&R performance spring kit that lowers the center of gravity, enhancing the driving performance and stability. This spring set lowered the DK edition by an additional 15mm over a stock IONIQ 5 N.

Unlike the IONIQ 5N standard parts, Hyundai and DK has stated that the new lightweight carbon fiber aero parts that come on the IONIQ 5 N DK edition increased down force by 93 kgf at 140 km/h.

The new Aero parts are a Carbon Fiber front splitter, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber side skirt, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser.

Full details of this amazing ride can be looked at the official website here: IONIQ 5 N DK Edition | Hyundai N

All the full videos can be looked at here at the dedicated Hyundai N Worldwide website: Hyundai N Worldwide - YouTube

Now if your wondering why all the specifications on the DK edition of the IONIQ 5 are metric is that at this time, Hyundai has stated that at this time the IONIQ 5 N DK edition will only be offered for sale in Korea and Japan at this time.

At this time, enthusiast will have to wait and keep bugging the executives to bring it stateside as I can see this EV drifting up the roads across North America.