MADE in America - 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 EV Priced from $58,955 Delivers 300+ Miles of Range

The IONIQ 9, Hyundai America premium three row electric SUV regardless of trim delivers 300 miles of range. Hyundai calls this SUV the "Ideal for modern family life SUV" that has fast-charging technology from their 800V platform with extensive safety features and class-above interior cutting-edge design.

IONIQ 9 is among the first non-Tesla EVs that feature a native NACS charging port, allowing owners to seamlessly charge at the Tesla Supercharger network across North America and includes an adapter to enable convenient use of CCS high-speed public chargers and existing Level 2 home chargers. This SUV includes the owner's choice of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger or a $400 Charging Credit at ChargePoint stations. For more information, please visit https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/special-programs/charging-benefit.

The IONIQ 9 is eligible for today full $7,500 federal tax credit with purchase or lease as the SUV is assembled at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America caficlity in Bryan County, Georgia. The 2026 IONIQ 9 will arrive at dealerships in early May.

Hyundai America Senior VP for product planning and mobility had this to say: “IONIQ 9 features a beautifully executed cabin that offers the space that families need and the features and premium finishes that they desire with impressive charging speeds and a full suite of active safety features, IONIQ 9 is a no-compromises family SUV that just happens to be electric.”

The IONIQ 9 offers an impressive interior space with fully flat floor, relaxation seats (depending on trim), and a slidable Universal Island 2.0 console enhance the passenger experience.