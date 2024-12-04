Jump to content
  G. David Felt
    XCIENT Hydrogen Fuel Cell Class 8 Semi Trucks Deployed for HMGMA Clean Logistics

      Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in cooperation with Glovis America has deployed the Hyundai XCIENT heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for use in logistics operations.

    The Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen fuel-cell Class 8 heavy-duty trucks will transport vehicle parts from HMGMA suppliers across the region to the Megasite on a daily basis. During the initial rollout, XCIENT trucks will transport parts between suppliers and the on-site Consolidation Center and later these logistics will expand to a broader network of suppliers. The 21 XCIENT vehicles will represent more than one-third of the Glovis America truck fleet at HMGMA.

    Jim Park, SVP, commercial vehicle and hydrogen business development stated the following:

     “This is delivering on our strategy and vision to showcase a closed-loop hydrogen logistics ecosystem and improve the environmental sustainability of manufacturing operations.”

    HTWO Logistics, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and Glovis America, will also install a mobile hydrogen refueling station at the Megasite for efficient refueling. A hydrogen production and refueling station is being developed for the Megasite and will be announced at a later date.

    Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated Electric Vehicle mass-production plant. It is located in Bryan County, GA. The new plant will boast a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—will be optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

    The Hyundai XCIENT fuel cell trucks are seen here unloading at the Port of Brunswick, Georgia in September 2024.

