AMC - Alpha Motor Corporation Opens Reservations for the WOLF EV Pickup Truck

Alpha Motor Corporation or AMC released for reservation the WOLF pickup truck March 11th 2021.

The WOLF has the following projected specifications:

MSRP $36,000 to $46,000 depending on configuration (does not include $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

Battery range of 250 to 275 plus miles with rapid charging, battery heating/cooling for optimum performance

Single motor FWD or Dual motor AWD

0 to 60 mph of 6.2 seconds acceleration

1360kg or 3000lbs towing capacity

Length - 4765mm or 188 inches

Width - 1930mm or 66 inches

Truck bed - 1652mm or 65 inches (5ft 4 inches) length, 1490mm or 59 inches wide, 397mm or 16 inches deep

Wheels - 16" to 18"

LED lighting with Daytime running lights

Two passenger seating

Interior cargo 34.5 cubic feet

Digital display for driver and wide format center display

Premium seat and trim material

Bluetooth connectivity

Premium Sound system.

The WOLF truck is a multi-purpose electric utility truck designed for those wanting a solid four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive pickup with no carbon emissions representing Alpha's commitment to move humanity with innovations in electric vehicle modularity, customization flexibility, and practicality.

This is one of 6 auto's to be built on the Alpha platform with deliveries currently scheduled to start in 2023 to customers.

https://youtu.be/BQNW-eiXRR4

This is where old school truck looks meet 21st century technology allowing for the best of both worlds in a comfortable clean air mini pickup.

As comparison, the shortest Toyota Tacoma pickup is 212 inches, if you go back to the 70's such as the Chevrolet Luv truck with it's standard 6ft bed was only 173.8 inches long or 190.9" long with the optional 7 1/2ft long bed.

Alpha Motor Corporation (alphamotorinc.com)