Canoo Life Style EV's has a Pickup Planned for 2023

Canoo is an EV startup that in 2019 showed to the world a subscription service auto called the Life Style Vehicle.

This EV had a center based driving position and to some reminded people of the VW Microbus. Fast forward a few years and Canoo is now a publicly traded company that has considerable patents on EV powertrain and other components and under a new CEO had up to today two products planned that the public knew about. The Canoo LifeStyle auto pictured above and their MPDV or Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle pictured below.

An unknown source leaked on Reddit that Canoo was planning to enter the lucrative and highly competitive North American truck market. As such Canoo has confirmed and released a press release about their new Lifestyle Pickup truck.

According to Canoo, this truck will be the perfect work truck as it will feature a powered workbench, tool storage along with a modular expandable bed and more.

Press Release Quote:

Pull-out Bed Extension:

The pickup truck bed is six feet long and can extend to a fully enclosed eight feet, allowing big items such as a 4 by 8 ft sheet of plywood to easily fit inside. The pull-handle bed extension also helps with loading and unloading the truck. The extension also serves as a license plate holder. When the bed is extended, a second layer of tailgate doors can be swiveled out. The bed-extension also houses a secondary lamp, containing all tail lamp functions, so the truck can be driven while the bed space is maximized.

Fold Down Worktable + Cargo Storage:

To offer the greatest customer utility, the pickup features a front cargo storage area that can hold tools or gear, also includes a fold down worktable with electrical outlets. The workstation table is extendable to allow customers to have maximized work surface on the go, in addition to providing an area to put on gear before heading out exploring.

Flip-Down Side Tables:

Both sides of the vehicle house a flip down table in two expandable depths. Built into the side panel of the truck bed, the flip-down side table becomes a workbench with multi-functional power sources in close proximity.

Side Step + Storage:

On the side of the vehicle there is a hidden step to allow quick and easy access to the truck bed. Underneath the step is a flexible storage area for items including: a first-aid kit, cooler for snacks and drinks, lockable laptop storage and more. This space efficient feature is only possible due to Canoo’s ultra-flat platform.

Modular Bed with Space Dividers:

The truck bed is modular with the use of Canoo’s space divider system designed to keep items separate and secure. The bed wall also incorporates modular wheel chocks to secure bikes and configurable tie downs for ladders, large equipment and other materials.

Multi-Accessory Charge Port:

The pickup truck can double as a powerplant with exportable power accessible on all sides of the vehicle. Power can last all day for tools and devices, with as little as 10% impact on vehicle range.

Integrated Overhead + Bed Perimeter Lighting:

The third break light doubles as an overhead light to see inside the cargo bed at night. The vehicle is also equipped with perimeter lighting on all sides of the bed wall for added visibility.

Roof Rack:

The pickup truck has optional roof racks in variable sizes for added cargo storage. The roof rack is easily accessible from the flatbed or via the sidestep.

Camper Shell:

The pickup truck has been designed to accommodate a variety of camper shells to fit as many use cases as possible.

Canoo's Pickup Lifestyle vehicle will have the following specifications:

Dual (AWD) or rear motor configurations

Up to 600HP and 550 lb-ft of Torque with Dual Motors

Payload capacity of 1,800 lbs

200+ battery range as default with longer range options.

Steer and brake by wire

Tow hitch receiver

Wheel base of 112.2 inches / 2850 mm

Overall length of 184 inches / 4677 mm (bed extension: 213 inches / 5400 mm)

Width: 78 inches / 1980 mm with mirrors, 87 inches / 2209 mm

Height: 76 inches / 1920 mm with roof rack 82 inches / 2085 mm

Bed width & Length: 64 inches / 1627 mm x 72 inches / 1817 mm, with extension 64 inches / 1627 mm x 102 inches / 2600 mm

Bed Depth: 21 inches / 525 mm

Roof rack: width x length: 48 inches / 1230 mm x 54 inches / 1360 mm

Tires: 265 60R18 (as shown)

Canoo's Lifestyle Pickup is a cab-forward, space efficient design featuring a largest cargo capacity in the smallest footprint capable modern day truck. Bumpers have integrated tow hooks, metal skid plates and integrated fog lights. The cabin has a standard 2 buckets seats with a customizable rear compartment that can accommodate additional seats or support purpose built use-case configuration of storage.

Full details along with the full range of battery options, motor options, etc. will be released closer to production. Welcome to the ultimate lifestyle custom configurable truck by Canoo.

