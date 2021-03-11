Jump to content
  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Canoo Life Style EV's has a Pickup Planned for 2023

      Canoo Life Style vehicle company confirmed today that a slip on Reddit about a pickup truck is factual and will be out for sale in 2023. 

    Canoo is an EV startup that in 2019 showed to the world a subscription service auto called the Life Style Vehicle.

    image.png

    This EV had a center based driving position and to some reminded people of the VW Microbus. Fast forward a few years and Canoo is now a publicly traded company that has considerable patents on EV powertrain and other components and under a new CEO had up to today two products planned that the public knew about. The Canoo LifeStyle auto pictured above and their MPDV or Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle pictured below.

    image.png

    An unknown source leaked on Reddit that Canoo was planning to enter the lucrative and highly competitive North American truck market. As such Canoo has confirmed and released a press release about their new Lifestyle Pickup truck.

    According to Canoo, this truck will be the perfect work truck as it will feature a powered workbench, tool storage along with a modular expandable bed and more.

    image.png

    Press Release Quote:

    Pull-out Bed Extension:

    The pickup truck bed is six feet long and can extend to a fully enclosed eight feet, allowing big items such as a 4 by 8 ft sheet of plywood to easily fit inside. The pull-handle bed extension also helps with loading and unloading the truck. The extension also serves as a license plate holder. When the bed is extended, a second layer of tailgate doors can be swiveled out. The bed-extension also houses a secondary lamp, containing all tail lamp functions, so the truck can be driven while the bed space is maximized.

    image.png

    Fold Down Worktable + Cargo Storage:

    To offer the greatest customer utility, the pickup features a front cargo storage area that can hold tools or gear, also includes a fold down worktable with electrical outlets. The workstation table is extendable to allow customers to have maximized work surface on the go, in addition to providing an area to put on gear before heading out exploring.

    image.png

    Flip-Down Side Tables:

    Both sides of the vehicle house a flip down table in two expandable depths. Built into the side panel of the truck bed, the flip-down side table becomes a workbench with multi-functional power sources in close proximity.

    image.png

    Side Step + Storage:

    On the side of the vehicle there is a hidden step to allow quick and easy access to the truck bed. Underneath the step is a flexible storage area for items including: a first-aid kit, cooler for snacks and drinks, lockable laptop storage and more. This space efficient feature is only possible due to Canoo’s ultra-flat platform.

    image.png

    Modular Bed with Space Dividers:

    The truck bed is modular with the use of Canoo’s space divider system designed to keep items separate and secure. The bed wall also incorporates modular wheel chocks to secure bikes and configurable tie downs for ladders, large equipment and other materials.

    image.png

    Multi-Accessory Charge Port:

    The pickup truck can double as a powerplant with exportable power accessible on all sides of the vehicle. Power can last all day for tools and devices, with as little as 10% impact on vehicle range.

    image.png

    Integrated Overhead + Bed Perimeter Lighting:

    The third break light doubles as an overhead light to see inside the cargo bed at night. The vehicle is also equipped with perimeter lighting on all sides of the bed wall for added visibility.

    image.png

    Roof Rack:

    The pickup truck has optional roof racks in variable sizes for added cargo storage. The roof rack is easily accessible from the flatbed or via the sidestep.

    image.png

    Camper Shell:

    The pickup truck has been designed to accommodate a variety of camper shells to fit as many use cases as possible.

    image.png

    Canoo's Pickup Lifestyle vehicle will have the following specifications:

    • Dual (AWD) or rear motor configurations
    • Up to 600HP and 550 lb-ft of Torque with Dual Motors
    • Payload capacity of 1,800 lbs
    • 200+ battery range as default with longer range options.
    • Steer and brake by wire
    • Tow hitch receiver
    • Wheel base of 112.2 inches / 2850 mm
    • Overall length of 184 inches / 4677 mm (bed extension: 213 inches / 5400 mm)
    • Width: 78 inches / 1980 mm with mirrors, 87 inches / 2209 mm
    • Height: 76 inches / 1920 mm with roof rack 82 inches / 2085 mm
    • Bed width & Length:  64 inches / 1627 mm x 72 inches / 1817 mm, with extension 64 inches / 1627 mm x 102 inches / 2600 mm
    • Bed Depth: 21 inches / 525 mm
    • Roof rack: width x length: 48 inches / 1230 mm x 54 inches / 1360 mm
    • Tires: 265 60R18 (as shown)

    Canoo's Lifestyle Pickup is a cab-forward, space efficient design featuring a largest cargo capacity in the smallest footprint capable modern day truck. Bumpers have integrated tow hooks, metal skid plates and integrated fog lights. The cabin has a standard 2 buckets seats with a customizable rear compartment that can accommodate additional seats or support purpose built use-case configuration of storage.

    image.png

    Full details along with the full range of battery options, motor options, etc. will be released closer to production. Welcome to the ultimate lifestyle custom configurable truck by Canoo.

    image.png

    Canoo's New Pickup Is All Electric, All American – Ready For Work & The Weekend | Press | Canoo

    Canoo: Electric Lifestyle, Sport and Working Vehicles

    Snag_678429f.png

    balthazar

    balthazar

    Posted

    Well... pushing aside my doubts of yet another 'we're gonna revolutionize the pick up wuuurld!!!' claim, they definitely did some thinking centered around the bed & utility [unlike Rivian]. Would've been super cool if the bed extension then had a vertical 'tailgate' that ALSO slid out that you could close.

    It looks like a flat screen TV on wheels and the lighting is tragically bad, but I'll be watching this further to see more on the features.

    The square box 40kW delivery van is reportedly going to start at $33K, we'll see where this thing gets stickered (if it makes it to market).
     

    Edited by balthazar
    David
    23 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Well... pushing aside my doubts of yet another 'we're gonna revolutionize the pick up wuuurld!!!' claim, they definitely did some thinking centered around the bed & utility [unlike Rivian]. Would've been super cool if the bed extension then had a vertical 'tailgate' that ALSO slid out that you could close.

    It looks like a flat screen TV on wheels and the lighting is tragically bad, but I'll be watching this further to see more on the features.

    The square box 40kW delivery van is reportedly going to start at $33K, we'll see where this thing gets stickered (if it makes it to market).
     

    I agree I do wonder about the price point of the delivery van.

    I really like the thinking on this truck. Will be interesting to see what comes out as they seem to be talking of actual test mules later this year according to other press releases on the web site.

    Would be cool to have lite weight inner doors so you can enclose the full 4x8 sheet area they have to have the added safety.

    I like that they designed it as a cab forward style truck.

    balthazar

    balthazar

    Posted

    The enclosed 8-ft section isn’t quite necc IF you have the 6.5’ bed. You can place any amount of material up on the (raised) tailgate, all day & night. 6.5’ really is a sweet spot. 

    It’s the ridiculous 4.5’ bed that’s useless.

    With a tiny 112” wheelbase, you know that the Canoo rear compartment area is hella tight/ not for people. In a world of crew cab trucks that’s going to be a major market disappointment. A Ranger has a 126” wheelbase; they built this too small.

    Edited by balthazar
    David

    Watching the MPDV reveal, they drive it near the end past a covered Pickup and car. Seems the MPDV is also aimed to be a food truck as they talk with one of the most popular food truck owners Kogi.

     

    balthazar

    Guess I could never buy one (I'm not an immigrant).

    I quickly get completely sick of the hyperbolic nonsense everyone is 'spray welding' all over their presentations. It's a major turn off. Then things I would gloss over, like how wobbly that front panel was when he opened it, become more 'visible' as a hypocrisy to the hyperbole.

    • Confused 1
    David
    6 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Guess I could never buy one (I'm not an immigrant).

    I quickly get completely sick of the hyperbolic nonsense everyone is 'spray welding' all over their presentations. It's a major turn off. Then things I would gloss over, like how wobbly that front panel was when he opened it, become more 'visible' as a hypocrisy to the hyperbole.

    I never get that from the video that you seem to sense. It is an auto for everyone, everyday.

    Yes that front panel clearly would need to be built a bit stiffer. 

    I guess that is the difference between NJ and Washington as they used examples, not saying it is only for specific people. Immigrants is all of us except the native Indians of this country.

