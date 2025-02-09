EV Startup Flexis, Will they Survive where others have Failed?

April 2024, three companies came together wanting to address an industry opportunity that they saw in the European market and to hopefully take it globally. Renault Group, Volvo Group, and CMA-CGM came together to announce a new EV startup called FLEXIS. Flexis would be a skateboard platform that would allow a last mile delivery solution that would be efficient by using cutting-edge technology to offer a cutting-edge solution focused on offering a comprehensive suite of services that would help companies optimize fleet operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Like any modern company, a mission statement is only as good as what is actually delivered by the company. Flexis’ mission is to provide innovative and cleaner solutions, essential for the future of urban logistics. What modern media calls last mile deliver.

Flexis aim is to offer seamless integration of uptime management, energy efficiency, driver monitoring, routing optimization, and cargo management or what Flexis states as "Revolutionizing Urban Logistics".

Flexis calls their platform "SDV" or Software Defined Vehicle that offers a seamless integration into client's operational systems. Flexis has assembled what they believe is the tailor-made solutions for major players in urban delivery.

Flexis has three fully electric, fully customizable fleet designed vans for city delivery needs:

Step-in Van

Cargo Van

Panel Van

All three work with an embedded solution for connected logistics. The platform enables the vehicles to send real-time data to fleet management operators to maximize operational efficiency, as well as receive over the air updates, essentially making the vehicle a computer on wheels.

The fully EV-native range of vehicles are designed with logistics operations in mind to significantly improve efficiency. All vehicles have: a low floor height to ease the loading and unloading of parcels; the possibility of fully customizing the interior of the vehicles without the constraints of retrofitted hardware; the integration of high-capacity battery solutions allowing for fast charging (80% in less than 20 minutes); and the best range for urban operations (up to 450km WLTP per charge or 280 miles U.S. range).

The vehicles are designed with superior ergonomics to increase driver safety and provide the comfort of a passenger car; for example, the driver seat is positioned at a height to reduce the impact on driver’s knees (reducing up to 250 up-and-down movements per day).

Flexis has already invested €350 Million in the development of the product range and has now entered the industrialization and pre-production phase in 2025. Serial production will start mid-2026 at Renault Group’s Sandouville plant in France. As part of the development process, twenty representative prototypes have been built and are currently being tested, cumulating more than 9,000 hours of driving , since March 2024.

Step-in Van

The Step-In van features a unique silhouette in the medium van segment featuring front sliding doors and a rear shutter door for loading optimization; a first for the European market. The van features easy access between the cockpit and cargo areas with a 1.9 meter or 6 foot 2 inches tall height clearance allowing drivers to comfortably walk upright throughout the vehicle.

Cargo Van

The vehicle is adapted to urban last-mile delivery needs and beyond with an easily convertible box, capable of integrating different widths, heights, and beds, as well as modular solutions including, but not limited to, refrigerated boxes.

Panel Van

The urban-proof, multi-purpose design addresses all limitations of current market offerings, including superior maneuverability and an overall height of 1.9m or 6ft 2 inches, enabling it to enter underground city parking and garages easily.

Embedded solutions for connected logistics

Beyond the family of electric vehicles, Flexis is developing a portfolio of B2B-oriented services to help logistics operators decarbonize and improve operational efficiency. The Flexis fleet management solutions are developed based on an open platform leveraging the capabilities of the Software Defined Vehicle and able to seamlessly integrate the vehicles in the existing digital environments already existing at customer operations.

Flexis services are centered around four main pillars: uptime management, operational efficiency, energy and charging infrastructure management, and financial services, and will be delivered through:

➢ A central digital platform for Flexis clients called the “FlexE Connect”

➢ Existing service networks across Europe supported by Renault Group and Volvo Group

➢ A Customer Operational Centre, offering clients a team of experts dedicated to conducting real-time fleet monitoring, providing diagnostics, proactive recommendations to customers, and sharing personalized performance reports.

Flexis has also announced their first 10 letters of intent signed with logistic providers across France, Germany and the UK for 15,000 vehicles once production begins in spring 2026.

FLEXIS MOBILITY

Flexis is offering the following:

Innovative skateboard platform:

800V batteries

Long driving range

Rapid Charging

High Power Output

Low floor height

State-of-the-art ergonomics for operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness

B2B-centric interfaces and services

Dedicated customer interface

Tailored customer support

Fit-for-purpose built solutions and services

Optimized TCU or Total Cost of Usage

Streamlined operations

SDV - Software Defined Vehicles

Flexibility and scalability through software-defined vehicles

Seamless integration of new services and continuous upgrades

Flexis believes they have a winning solution based on the three key areas:

Urban Friendly

CO2 free

Access to low-emission zones - European cities

Silent

Compact footprint

Tight turning radius for better maneuverability

Various body types to adapt to operational needs of customers

Driver First

Low Cab position for easy access

Step in Van - safe and direct access

Innovative cockpit for optimum driver efficiency

Lowest floor height

Fleet Management Effectiveness

Predictive maintenance

Midlife battery upgrade

Remote charging and monitoring of battery state of charge

200km or 124 miles charged in less than 30 minutes

Seamless integration and open platform

Eco design with use of recycled materials

Flexis partners see great growth in the near future as this new EV startup brings a industry software solution with dedicated EV platform together to address the needs of companies making deliveries.

With a modern B2B-centric solution of interfaces and services in a dedicated EV platform, can Flexis survive in a market that has seen many EV companies parish as they focus on delivering an end-to-end solution for the urban logistics market? Is this the ultimate systems and solutions service product that companies are looking for? Can it beat GM Brightdrop or Rivian's vans to name a few?