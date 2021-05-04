Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    From 0 to 600 in Less than 3 Years, Electrify America is on a Roll!

    Followers 1

      May 2, 2018 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Electrify America opened their first Ultra-Fast Charging Station. Less than three years later they have 600 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations with 2,600 fast charger connections.

    Electrify America has released that they will have 800 Ultra-Fast charging stations with 3,500 fast charging connections by early 2022 covering 47 states and the District of Columbia.

    Large-652-ElectrifyAmerica-VancouverWA.jpg

    Currently Electrify America is working on new Ultra-Fast charging stations in Hawaii, South Dakota, Wyoming and Vermont that will complete the 47 states. Electrify America says they are also opening additional stations in Montana, Minnesota and New Hampshire, states with a small EV charging network presence. States that have passed legislature such as Washington state which starting in 2030 will ban the sale of new ICE auto's will have significant expansion of Ultra-Fast charging stations.

    Electrify America Ultra-Fast Charging Stations support 150 kW charging which adds 7.5 miles of battery per minute for capable BEVs in metro stations and highway locations that support up to 350 kW chargers which add 23 miles of battery per minute. Select stations will have solar panel canopies that not only give shade to customers while charging but help to minimize the impact on the local electrical grid via a battery storage system.

    Large-672-ElectrifyAmericaOpens600PublicUltra-FastElectricVehicleChargingStationsinLessThanThreeYears.jpg

    Electrify America Opens 600 Public Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Less Than Three Years - Electrify America NEWSROOM

    Followers 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    How many will actually work and/or charge at their rated rate? 

    Unlike many of the other companies where your right, broken or reduced performance for charging, Electrify America is very focused on delivery of performance especially since VW BEV's are tied to them at 800V Charging. 

    EA has to also file quarterly reports to CARB on state and national performance. 

    Press releases - Electrify America NEWSROOM

    Here is their annual report covering what they have done and it is impressive as they focus on educating the public as well as build awareness of all they do from public charging to home installed 220 / 110 charging.

    As of 4/30/2021 Cover Page Fixed (electrifyamerica.com)

    Mission statement: About Electrify America | Electrify America

    Locate a Charger and status of charger: Locate a public EV charger | Electrify America

    As per their FAQ, The Electrify America Customer Assistance team is also here to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Dial the toll-free number at 1-833-632-2778.

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    On 5/4/2021 at 5:17 PM, David said:

    Electrify America is very focused

    That's advertising copy, not necessarily actual fact/truth.
    A quick Google search shows multiple hits on very recent EA charger issues; they can say "we're dedicated" all day & night, but the proof is in the puddin'.

    As a rule of thumb; the louder you have to proclaim something, the more likely it's foundation is shaky.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...