Koenigsegg Introduces Class Leading Ultra Compact E-Motor, Terrier EV Drive Unit and 6-Phase Inverter to the BEV Market

January 31st, 2022, Koenigsegg introduced revolutionary BEV technology starting with the David unit, yes this is a revolutionary 6-phase inverter called David. This is followed by the company new Quark Electric Motor that utilized a novel torque/power-rish balance between radial (power-dense) and axial (torque-dense) flux topology called "Raxial Flux". Furthermore, per Koenigsegg press release they have integrated two Quark E-motors with one David inverter, plus planetary gear sets, in order to create a class-leading Terrier, a torque vectoring EV-drive unit.

Here you have a family photo of the Quark motor to the left, Terrier EV Drive Unit center and David the 6-phase inverter to the right.

Let's start with the Quark Electric Motor, a 63 lb motor dry weight that produces 335 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. For scale they have a 330-mL energy drink for comparison in the picture. 330-mL is equal to a 12oz Red Bull energy drink.

For a better writeup read the following for a detailed explanation of axial flux motors and how they work:

Charged EVs | A closer look at axial flux motors - Charged EVs

In layman terms, the Quark Electric Motor is designed to bolster the low-speed range for brutal acceleration and then focus on horsepower at the top end where you want the high-speed range. This means performance from the big surge of torque off the line with a continued record speed push to a top end speed without any torque or power loses.

To quote the CEO and Founder Christian von Koenigsegg:

“The Quark is unique in its high efficiency in combination with its class-leading torque-to-power-to-rpm-to-weight matrix. This means, when using the Quark in applications such as marine, aircraft or VTOL, there is no need for a step-down transmission, instead direct drive can be achieved, as the RPM of the motor is right from the get-go. Small high-revving motors can have higher peak power to weight ratio, but they need transmissions in most applications in order to get to the desired output rpm and torque, causing energy loss and adding weight and complexity to do the same job. So, any benefit in size is lost. In other cases, like the Terrier application, the transmissions can be reduced in size and complexity compared to higher-revving, less torque dense motors, which is also a big win. I guess we’re trying to reach the edge of optimal in-betweeness,”

The Terrier EV Drive Unit gained its name in respect to the Terrier dog breed, both are characterized by their small, energetic and fearless demeanor per Koenigsegg.

The Terrier, is a configuration of two Quark electric motors and one David, 6-phase inverter presenting the opportunity to create the most power/torque dense, torque vectoring drive unit in the EV industry. 670 hp / 886 lb-ft of torque weighing just 187 pounds offering torque vectoring across an axle.

The Terrier surpasses today's drive units, needing only one inverter that lends 3 phases to each Quark, thereby drastically reducing weight, size and components. Furthermore, the slim packaging of the Quarks allows the slim package of the David to sit between the two Quarks for a super dense package. The Quarks give massive power and torque at reasonable RPMs, only small low-ratio highly efficient planetary gear sets are needed at each output. Further design was taken into account so that the Terrier can be mounted directly to the chassis, thus removing the need for subframes and the added weight they bring.

David 6-phase Inverter

Koenigsegg class leading SIC Inverter with 6-phase output delivers high power handling in a lite weight solution. 15 kg or 33 lbs. This ultra-compact inverter produces 1,300 Arms AC at 850 V (DC) over 6 phases with up to 750kW of power. If used in an AWD configuration using the Terrier you have 1.5MW of power in a 1,340 hp / 1,772 lb-ft of torque with Torque vectoring.

Where did the name come from you ask, Koenigsegg CEO states that their Inverter David is smaller, lighter and more powerful than any inverter on the current market and they named it David in relation to the story of David and Goliath. This is how Koenigsegg see's themselves going up against much larger established auto parts suppliers.

Both Quark, Terrier and David are designed with OTA capability so that as improvements in the software algorithms and software can be pushed out to continually improve the performance of these auto parts.

David is designed under the ISO 26262 regulatory framework and international high voltage safety standards. Designed for the harsh automotive environments and designed to emit low electromagnetic emissions.

This is just the start of Koenigsegg motors, inverters, controllers and batteries to come that will be offered to the auto industry for best in class performance.

Koenigsegg reinvents the wheel – Koenigsegg

Quark and Terrier: Koenigsegg’s first in-house E-motor and EV-drive unit with pioneering ‘Raxial Flux’ topology - Koenigsegg (cision.com)

Koenigsegg creates class-leading SIC Inverter with 6-phase output and names it David - Koenigsegg (cision.com)

Quark E-Motor_2 - Koenigsegg (cision.com)