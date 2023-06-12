NACS the North American New Charging Standard?

The last couple of weeks has seen a flurry of announcements in signing on with Tesla corporation around their charging stations and their NACS charging standard.

First, let understand that the Tesla NACS was offered to the auto industry that snubbed it and went to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) who developed the CCS1 connector that combined the standard J1772 connector with two high-speed charging pins. Currently the existing EVs other than Tesla and plugin Hybrids use this connector for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast charging).

For those wanting to learn more about this you can read on it here: Combined Charging System - Wikipedia

It looks like this:

This same SAE governing body has come up with CCS2 for higher speed charging which is still a rather big bulky connection used in Europe. You can read about this at the above link also.

With this charging interface of CCS1 in North America, CCS2 in Europe and China having their own proprietary interface you have the following for the existing 3 types that cover 80% of all EVs/Hybrids Globally.

While Europe and China have rapidly built out their own charging stations and the only other option has been Tesla where Tesla Ships their EVs with CCS2 in Europe and their proprietary NACS in China along with an adapter for GB/T, North America has been left to the CCS1 standard that has been viewed as Bulky, and has had positive and negative views across Canada and the U.S. as depending on what region one is in, you can either have a good experience or a bad one, especially if the chargers are blocked by petro powered autos known as Icing or they have been damaged and not fixed leaving Tesla to be the only 12,000 strong charging stations across North America.

Ford announced on May 25th 2023 that starting with the 2025 model year, all electric vehicles built for the North American market would change to the NACS charging interface. This is a Tesla standard that would allow all Ford Customers instant access to the 12,000 Tesla Charging stations and growing across North America in addition to the 10,000 plus BlueOval Charge Network.

Musk has stated that all companies that sign on to support the NACS standard would have the same access and charge rate that Tesla customers have at their stations. Currently according to Tesla, charging stations contributed $9.96 Billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to generate by 2025 over $25 billion a year annually.

Back before SAE ever got involved, Tesla built their own charging stations with their own interface focusing on ease of use and comfort by the user. This NACS allows fast charging while making it easy to use. Tesla has been upgrading their charging stations from version 1 to the current highspeed version 4 using this NACS connector.

So how does this connector compare to the CCS specification you might ask? Easy, the black image (NACS) shown below over the grey (CCS) image is the difference in size.

For those in Europe that have an Older Tesla where they have the NACS port, they have to use an adapter to connect to the CCS2 plugs across Europe to charge. This puts considerable stress on the small NACS port from Tesla but looks like this.

This gives an even better comparison to the electrical charging port standard differences.

This understanding of the port differences brings us squarely to the question of this writeup, is the NACS plug the new North American Standard?

One might just gather that it is when you have the following announcements to consider about supporting and changing over to the NACS standard.

GM with their 2025 Model year EVs will move to the NACS port replacing the CCS1 port. Adapters will be needed for current EVs that have the CCS1 port to allow them to use Tesla stations. Thus giving us EVs for Everyone with NACS ports.

Date June 8th 2023 - General Motors Doubles Down on Commitment to a Unified Charging Standard and Expands Charging Access to Tesla Supercharger Network (gm.com)

GM's announcement has since been followed over the last four days by the following charging equipment companies that are moving forward with supporting the charging equipment with NACS charging cords replacing CCS1.

EVgo Further Extends Fast Charging Network to Tesla Drivers

Tritium Announces Support for NACS Connector | Tritium DCFC Limited (tritiumcharging.com)

ChargePoint Will Soon Offer NACS Connector Options for Its Charging Solutions | ChargePoint

Blink Charging Announces Final Design and Development of New EV DC Fast Charger with Dual-Port CCS and NACS Connectors at EVS36 : Blink Charging

FLO Stations to Offer North American Charging Standard (NACS); Supports Broader Use

The question to ask is who in the Legacy Auto industry will be next to change over?

Hyundai / Kia / Genesis of Korea?

VW/Audi/Porsche/BMW/Mercedes of Germany?

What about the Japanese who are not only late to the EV market but have yet to launch anything in North America?

Is the NACS plug the new standard moving forward ignoring the work done by the SAE group?

Sound off on your thoughts on the EV charging standard.