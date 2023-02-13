Project Thunderball bringing Sexy Back to Cars EV Style

Coupe or Convertible, your choice in what could easily be a 21st century Bond car.

April 2022 Wiesmann revealed a Thunderball Concept EV to considerable excitement. This car features a classic two-seat, rear-wheel drive layout and lightweight carbon fibre construction, delivering performance, responsiveness, and engagement that enthusiasts demand. Wiesmann at the start of this year opened the books and as of this past Superbowl weekend, the first year production of the Wiesmann "Project Thunderball" is sold out. This is a big accomplishment for a sports sedan with a $320,000 dollar starting price.

To quote Owner and CEO of Wiesmann, Roheen Berry: “We are all extremely proud that Project Thunderball – the car which heralds the return of the storied Wiesmann brand – should resonate so strongly with driving enthusiasts from around the world. We knew that combining the timeless design, luxury, and hand-crafted finish that Wiesmann is renowned for, together with a state-of-the-art electric powertrain that delivers exceptional performance, range and charging and our own technology, including the innovative regenerative braking system, would result in a truly captivating and iconic car. To have already sold out the first year of production proves the unique appeal of Project Thunderball and represents a phenomenal start to a Wiesmann’s new, electrified era.”

Project Thunderball has the initial details with more to come as they get closer to the 2024 delivery date.

Targeted acceleration From 0-62mph (0-100 km/h) 2.9 seconds From 0-125mph (0-200 km/h) 8.9 seconds

680hp (500kW) and 809 lb-ft (1,100Nm) of torque Dual motor - 250kW each

Transmission - Single speed limited slip

Brakes Front: 380 mm rotors, 6 piston calipers Back: 380 mm rotors, 4 piston calipers

Battery range of 310 miles (500km)

92kWh lithium-ion battery pack connected on an 800V state-of-the-art electrical system

300kW DC fast charging via the onboard 22kW charging controller

Curb Weight - 3,747lbs (1,700kg)

Power to weight ratio of 5.5lbs (2.5kg) per HP

Weight distribution (% f/r) 48/52

Production will commence at the Wiesmann's "Gecko" facility in Dulmen, Germany.

Body and Chassis specifications:

Body Type - Coupe/Roadster

Chassis - Aluminum spaceframe Wheelbase - 102 inches (2595 mm) Track Front - 61.5 inches (1564 mm) Rear - 68.6 inches (1668 mm) Steering - Electric Power Steering Suspension - Fully adjustable sports suspension including anti-roll bars

Body Length - 271 inches (4440 mm)

Width - 135 inches (2210 MM) including mirrors

Doors/Seats 2/2

Cargo Front 6.3 cubic feet (180Liters) 2 carry-on golf bags Rear 4.4 cubic feet (125 Liters) 2 regular golf bags - Coupe only



You can check out all the pictures of the handcrafted autos on weismann Instagram page.

Wiesmann Sports Cars (@wiesmannsportscars) • Instagram photos and videos

Wiesmann Sports Cars GMBH is taking reservations for the 2025 production, $3,217 US or $3,000 Euros as of this writing date.

ThunderBall Reservation

The All-New Wiesmann Thunderball

Timeless design, coachbuilt quality, bespoke individuality