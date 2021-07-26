The AC Cobra Electric is Here!

The final development tweaks are being done ahead of the first customer deliveries and with that the AC Cobra is staying faithful to the recreation roots with one twist. Emissions-free electric powertrain is the start of this British marque builders future.

The specifications clearly show that this car is staying as much as possible to the roots of the Cobra history that started in 1962 with a Ford Small Block V8 and 60 years later in tribute to that history, the AC Cobra delivers with the following statistics:

Acceleration 0-62 mph - 4 seconds

Torque 500Nm Peak (369 lb-ft) / 250 Nm Continuous (185 lb-ft)

Power 230 kW (308 HP)

Battery Capacity 55 kWh

Estimated Range 150 miles

Auto Weight 1050 kg (2,314 lbs)

The AC Cobra 1 series is a limited production run of just 52 cars. One could easily say who cares, I will never see one here in the US. Yet AC Cars has already announced a larger series of the Cobra. AC Cobra Series 4 electric and for those that want an ICE they still do build authentic ICE Cobra's you can purchase via their website. Yet this is about their future and with that the Series 4 AC Cobra offers a wide selection of choices including power trains that can rocket the car including their top performance model with a 460 Kw (617 HP) electric version weighing in at 1,240 kg (2,733 pounds) with a crazy couple of seconds to 62 mph launch.

The series 4 offers two distinct packages with 4 color combo's per package.

One can get more details about the Series 4 here: AC Cobra Series 4 electric - AC CARS

Whether ones passion is electric or ICE powertrain, the one thing for any auto enthusiast is the driving experience and here AC Cars delivers on the traditional fun to drive performance car.

The New AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV is back featuring an LSA 6.2L Supercharged V8 with 6 speed gearbox and can be checked out here: AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV - AC CARS

The first of the electric AC Cobra fires up - AC CARS

AC Cars Official - YouTube