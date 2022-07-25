Walmart to be Canoo Launch Customer for Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle

Global Climate Change is making companies look for better ways to do their business and with that in mind, Walmart has chosen Canoo to help them achieve their zero-emissions by 2040 goal.

Walmart's goal to offer sustainable delivery of online orders will start with the purchase of 4,500 LDV or Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles with expected use starting in 2023. The company plans to kick off advanced delivers to refine and finalize vehicle configurations in the Dalla-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks.

The LDV was engineered for sustainable last mile deliveries with improved driver ergonomics and safety. The LDV is built on the Canoo's MPP or multi-purpose platform architecture that integrates the motors, battery module and other critical driving components into their skateboard platform. This allows the LDV to optimize cabin configurations with customized cargo space. Canoo will utilize a true steer by wire technology, reducing moving parts and cabin intrusion, resulting in more interior usable space, better driver ergonomics and the addition of a panoramic window for improved road visibility.

LDV is engineered for high frequency stop-and-go deliveries and speedy vehicle to door drop-off, including groceries, food/meal delivery and much more according to Canoo. With a customized interior designed for small package deliveries, competitive per stop economics was the focus. Modular design offering 120 cubic feet of cargo volume adaptable to evolve with the customer needs contributing to a decreasing per unit investment over time.

Per Tony Aquila, investor, chairman and CEO of Canoo:

“We are proud to have been selected by Walmart, one of the most sophisticated buyers in the world, to provide our high-tech, all-electric, American made Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle to add to their impressive logistics capabilities. Our LDV has the turning radius of a small passenger vehicle on a parking friendly, compact footprint, yet the payload and cargo space of a commercial delivery vehicle. This is the winning algorithm to seriously compete in the last mile delivery race, globally.”

“Walmart’s massive store footprint provides a strategic advantage in today’s growing ‘Need it now’ mindset and an unmatched opportunity for growing EV demand, especially at today’s gas prices.”

From dedicated fulfillment centers and the use of 3,800 Walmart Stores which are located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, the Canoo LDV will start the diversification of the last mile delivery fleet. This expansive last mile delivery network allows Walmart to reach 80% of the U.S. population with same-day delivery on a growing assortment of items.

In 2021 Canoo announced that Bentonville, Arkansas would become their new Headquarters leaving California and that Pryor, Oklahoma would become their U.S. Assembly site for manufacturing, further expanding and establishing an EV ecosystem in the U.S. Heartland creating thousands of technology and manufacturing jobs in the surrounding communities.

Walmart was encouraged by Canoo's close proximity to Walmart's headquarters and as such is excited to not only be their launch customer for the LDV, but also will take on an additional 10,000 LDVs as an option for future growth.

Canoo anticipates starting production of the LDV in Q4 of 2022.

Walmart's launch of the Canoo LDV will be followed by the launch of their Truck and Lifestyle van for private lease and ownership.