Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Zero Emissions, Hino USA Project Z and Cummins

    Followers 1

      Project Z is the focus of Hino USA to offer zero emission Class 4 to 8 trucks to the market in the USA by 2024. March 12, 2021 Hino and Cummins announced a deal that will allow Hino to move to zero emissions sooner as they convert to Cummins motors.

    October 5th, 2020 Hino Trucks, a subsidiary of The Toyota Group Company announced their Project "Z". This was the Company's development plan to offer zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) for class 4 to 8 medium and heavy duty trucks in the North American market with customer demonstrations in 2022 and production starting in 2024.

    Snag_99d1d7f7.png

    Snag_99cfc11d.png

    Project Z was a development plan to bring Fuel Cell and BEV to the whole medium and heavy duty product line for customers along side Diesel as the industry started to convert over. The long 5 year plan was expected due to the continued R&D that would be needed on Diesel trucks to meet global emission standards and the development time for fuel cell and BEV trucks.

    During the Virtual 2021 NTEA Work Truck Show, Hino Trucks announced their intent to produce all class 4 to 8 trucks using Cummins engines for sale in North America. This is the Cummins B6.7 and L9 motors to start being produced in the Hino's L and XL Series models at the end of 2021. Additional models moving forward will come out to cover all truck lines allowing for a much reduced investment in R&D while at the same time allowing Hino to ramp up their efforts to move over sooner to a Zero Emission fleet of trucks.

    Snag_99c08f77.png

    As such, this announcement allows Hino and Cummins to secure long term diesel motor production for existing sales of such trucks and Hino is able to focus on Zero Emission vehicles (ZEV) using BEV and Fuel Cell technology. Hino has now moved up their time line with production of Fuel Cell and BEV trucks in Q4 of 2022 with full production by the end of 2023 rather than the end of 2024.

    A couple of take aways from both the Cummins and Hino announcements and projects:

    • Hino can shift resources from Diesel R&D to Project Z. Cummins secures long term diesel powertrain commitments. Both OEMs secure a new partnership that helps offset R&D investments.
    • Cummins partnership contracts for diesel powertrain also secures revenue stream allowing Cummins to invest in their own ZEV Powertrains.
    • Both companies have stronger long term growth prospects with this partnership allowing both stocks to grow.
    • Additional commitments by HINO to the battery production industry securing large size battery cell production contracts. Battery suppliers another grow industry to consider.

    HINO is a very popular truck line used in inner city deliveries as well as the suburbs and rural areas. Having a diverse portfolio of ZEV and Diesel trucks with a solid know power train from Cummins is a win win for Fleet buyers. Hino is lookin to lead the medium / heavy duty truck market in North America as well as around the world being ready for the needs of ZEV solutions while strongly supporting the needs of Diesel fleets.

    Followers 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    oldshurst442

    Ive had several different bread guys over the past couple of decades owning my restaurant. But for the last 8 years its been the same guy.  He drove a HINO.  Kinda like this one.  

    Hino 195 Cab-Over Truck | Hino Motors Canada

    Always in the shop for whatever reason. He never told me why. I never asked. Always seemed pissed about it. LOL. ( I would be too)  

    3 years ago he got rid of it and got himself a used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with a goose hitch and box trailer.  The first year he had transmission problems. I think GM fixed that under warranty as he wasnt really bitchin'.  Smooth sailing ever since. 

    Ive nothing more to add. Just wanted to get that off my chest.

    Well...there is something else. The bread guy that I had between the years 2005-2010. THAT guy had (still has it) a 1997 Plymouth Prowler.  Bought it new in 1997.  Yes Its a Plymouth. Yes, its purple! 

    He comes to see me from time to time.  

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Ive had several different bread guys over the past couple of decades owning my restaurant. But for the last 8 years its been the same guy.  He drove a HINO.  Kinda like this one.  

    Hino 195 Cab-Over Truck | Hino Motors Canada

    Always in the shop for whatever reason. He never told me why. I never asked. Always seemed pissed about it. LOL. ( I would be too)  

    3 years ago he got rid of it and got himself a used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with a goose hitch and box trailer.  The first year he had transmission problems. I think GM fixed that under warranty as he wasnt really bitchin'.  Smooth sailing ever since. 

    Ive nothing more to add. Just wanted to get that off my chest.

    Well...there is something else. The bread guy that I had between the years 2005-2010. THAT guy had (still has it) a 1997 Plymouth Prowler.  Bought it new in 1997.  Yes Its a Plymouth. Yes, its purple! 

    He comes to see me from time to time.  

    So what your saying is that the current Hino powertrain might be problematic and going all Cummins all the time is a good thing! :P 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...