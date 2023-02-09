20th Anniversary Editions of 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 392

Jeep has always been associated with the great outdoors and in 1941 the Willy was born into this world focused on a mission of War.

Jeep opened up the 2023 Chicago auto show with a product reveal of the 20th anniversary edition of the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392. This time the mission is performance fun in the great outdoors.

Jeep released the following bullet list about these 20th anniversary specials:

Jeep® brand rocks Windy City with the most capable Wranglers yet, featuring available 37-inch tires

Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions feature new seven-slot grille, beadlock-capable wheels, 83-piece tool kit, triple hoop grille guard, steel bumpers, half-inch suspension lift, distinctive 20th Anniversary decals and more

Exclusive to the Rubicon 20th Anniversary models is an available Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) with 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® KO2 tires, creating the most capable Wranglers ever with unmatched 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches water fording, 50-degree approach angle, 33-degree breakover angle and 43-degree departure angle

Interiors of Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions boast unique red-and-black leather seats and red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster. The limited-edition Jeep SUVs also come with a special swing gate plaque and shifter medallion

Mopar-designed, factory-installed, on-board air compressor available on Wrangler for the first time ever, exclusive to the Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary edition

Production of the Rubicon 20th anniversary models is scheduled to begin at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex in this quarter, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in the second quarter of 2023

The limited run of 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary and 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary, available for order this month, are priced at a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $69,585 and $90,895, respectively (all prices exclude $1,795 destination charge). Production of the Rubicon 20th anniversary models is scheduled to begin at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex this quarter, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in Q2 of 2023.

Jeep will be having special plaques made for these vehicles.

On top of plaque, Jeep will have a special tool kit to go along with these vehicles.

Jeep is bringing an unmatched capability to the off-road game in these 20th anniversary edition Wranglers. Top notch interiors will start but so much more will be available.

The easiest way to give you the details is in posting the bullet lists that Jeep put in the press release:

Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Rubicon electrified

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary, based on the Rubicon 4xe model and powered by a 375-horsepower 470-lb.-ft. plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, delivers 21 miles of all-electric range, 49 MPGe and a nearly silent off-road experience. Bolstering the lineup of the Wrangler 4xe, America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid, the extensive equipment list of the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary special edition includes:

New interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille

20th Anniversary hood decals in electric blue theme

20th Anniversary swing gate plaque

20th Anniversary shifter medallion

Half-inch suspension lift delivering: 32 inches water fording (+ 0.5 inch) 11.2 inches ground clearance (+ 0.4 inch)

Triple hoop grille guard

Steel bumpers (winch-capable front)

33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

17-by-7.5-inch beadlock-capable wheels

83-piece tool kit with canvas bag

Integrated front off-road camera

Heavy-duty steel rock sliders

Gorilla glass windshield

Unique red-and-black leather seats

Red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster

Auxiliary switches

All-weather slush mats

Rubicon 392

392 cubic inches + 20 years of Rubicon

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary, based on the Rubicon 392 model and powered by a 470-horsepower 470-lb.-ft. V-8, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and through the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds, making it the quickest, fastest and most powerful Wrangler. The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary’s long list of special-edition content includes:

Xtreme Recon Package 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels 4.56 rear axle ratio Hinge-gate reinforcement by Mopar Jack spacer by Mopar Tire relocation kit by Mopar Wheel flare extensions

New interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille

20th Anniversary hood decals in 392 bronze theme

20th Anniversary swing gate plaque

20th Anniversary shifter medallion

Half-inch suspension lift delivering: 34.5 inches water fording (+ 0.9 inch) 11.6 inches ground clearance (+ 0.5 inch)

On-board air compressor

Triple hoop grille guard

Steel bumpers (winch-capable front)

83-piece tool kit with canvas bag

Heavy-duty steel rock sliders

Integrated front off-road camera

Gorilla glass windshield

Unique red-and-black leather seats

Red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster

All-weather slush mats

Auxiliary switches

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary special editions are available in nine exterior colors, including Earl, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting Gray, black and Bright White, with the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary also available in Granite Crystal.



More tire, more capability

Exclusive to the Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions and limited to just 150 units, an available Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) brings 37-inch tires to the Wrangler for the first time, taking the Wrangler Rubicon’s legendary 4x4 capability to an even higher level. This package is loaded with an off-roader’s dream list of content:

37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

Warn VR EVO 10-S winch

AEV 17-inch Savegre II wheels

AEV 2.5-inch DualSport RT Suspension System with Bilstein 5100 shocks

AEV 7000 Series off-road lights

AEV EX front bumper

AEV rear bumper

AEV front skid plate

AEV tire carrier

AEV off-road jack base

AEV ProCal SNAP module

AEV vehicle build plaque

AEV steering damper

4.56:1 axle ratio (4xe)

Mopar performance wipers with integrated washer jets

This exclusive upfit package creates the most capable Wrangler ever with:

14.2 inches of ground clearance

37.1 inches water fording

50-degree approach angle

33-degree breakover angle

43-degree departure angle

The Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by AEV carries an MSRP of $21,983 for the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and $20,135 for the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon 392 (all prices exclude $995 upfit logistics charge).



These limited-edition Wranglers will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customers can place orders through their local Jeep dealer this month. Vehicles will ship directly from the Toledo Assembly Complex to AEV for upfit and then to the customer’s dealer of choice.

If you were to get the Rubicon 392 plus the limited-edition Level II upfit package, including delivery and logistics charge, you have a $113,820 Jeep Wrangler. The most expensive factory sold wrangler ever.

This makes one wonder if this is not also testing the upper limits on what Jeep can sell limited edition models for.

Either way you look at it, you have the Rubicon 4xe with 375HP and 470 lb-ft of torque getting 49 MPGe with a 21-mile range of pure off-road electric drive or 470HP with 470 lb-ft of torque getting a 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a 13 second quarter mile, making the Rubicon 392 the quickest, fastest and most powerful factory Wrangler ever.

Either way you choose, you will find a bevy of smiling fun to be had.

2023_JP_Wrangler_4xe_20th_SP.pdf

2023_JP_Wrangler_20th_FA.pdf

2023_JP_Wrangler_20th_SP.pdf

2023_JP_Wrangler_4xe_20th_FA.pdf