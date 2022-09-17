Jeep 4xe Day

Jeep is the global sport utility brand of parent company Stellantis and on September 8th, 2022, they announced their comprehensive plan that would achieve the following:

Jeep branded, four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by 2025

All Stellantis brands committed to achieve 100% passenger car BEV in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-dutry truck/SUV sales mix in the U.S. by the end of 2030

30 billion euro investment from Stellantis in electrification and software which will benefit all brands including Jeep

BEV launches to help Stellantis achieve carbon net zero by 2038

75 BEVs launched with annual sales of five million BEVs a year by 2030

Dodge revealed their Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV just weeks ago.

Chrysler announced their first BEV by 2025 as the start to convert and build a complete BEV portfolio by 2028

Ram will reveal their Ram Revolution Electric Pickup in November

Jeep has finished joining the American Brands with their electric program that will be part of 28 all-new BEVs that will hit the global market by 2024.

Jeep has 4 electric SUVs planned for North America and Europe by 2025 with the first 2 being the all-new Jeep Recon and an all-new Wagoneer. Europe will get their first Jeep BEV with the start of the all-electric Jeep Avenger for the European market which will go on sale after it's debut October 17th as the Paris Motor Show...

European Market Jeep Avenger

North America and Europe, on sale by end of 2024

Jeep Recon

All new Jeep Wagoneer on sale by 2024