    Jeep to Debut 2018 Wrangler Next Month

    By William Maley

      • We also learn about the reveal date for the Ram 1500

    There have been countless rumors and leaks pertaining to the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. But now we have something official from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

    An employee from FCA tweeted out a picture charting how some of its plants will retool for various products in the coming year. The picture confirms that the Wrangler will be shown in November and enter production sometime in the fourth quarter. There is also the mention of the next Ram 1500 debuting in January with production beginning sometime in the first quarter. It would be safe to assume that the Wrangler will be shown at LA and the Ram 1500 at Detroit.

    We also learned that an updated Cherokee will go into production early next year, but no mention of a possible reveal date.

    Source: Jeff Bennett on Twitter

    DM530q4XcAAG36i.jpg


    dfelt

    Awesome :metal: 

    Clicking on twitter, I see the guy posted Ford's announcement of leadership change. Pretty much all the old folks are gone, in with the new young 40 to early 50's crowd. Good news for Ford. :) 

    ocnblu

    The new Ram is very sharp looking, it is definitely different, but struck me as handsome as heck right off the bat.  Refreshed Cherokee is a yuge improvement.  And we know the new Wrangler will find ready buyers.

