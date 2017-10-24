Jeep to Debut 2018 Wrangler Next Month

There have been countless rumors and leaks pertaining to the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. But now we have something official from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

An employee from FCA tweeted out a picture charting how some of its plants will retool for various products in the coming year. The picture confirms that the Wrangler will be shown in November and enter production sometime in the fourth quarter. There is also the mention of the next Ram 1500 debuting in January with production beginning sometime in the first quarter. It would be safe to assume that the Wrangler will be shown at LA and the Ram 1500 at Detroit.

We also learned that an updated Cherokee will go into production early next year, but no mention of a possible reveal date.

Source: Jeff Bennett on Twitter