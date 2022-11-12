Kia EV9 Technical Testing Ahead of 2023 World Debut

November 2021 Kia Corporation stunned onlookers at the LA AutoMobility show when they revealed the EV9 Concept.

This concept was introduced with the following bullet points:

The all-electric SUV concept embodies Kia’s commitment to sustainability, following the recently showcased ‘Kia Sustainability Movement’ vision

Opposites United, the groundbreaking new design language from Kia, heavily influences the Concept EV9’s adventurous and angular exterior

The interior space takes inspiration from the ‘Water Element’ of Opposites United, establishing a positive relationship with the outside world

Ahead of the 2023 World Debut for the Global Kia EV9, Kia is revealing details of the final intensive testing program being undertaken.

The all-electric Kia EV9 will be the brands flagship model, revolutionizing the large electric SUV segment, while accelerating Kia's brand transformation in leadership for electronic sustainable mobility.

Staying very true to the EV9 concept, test mules are being pushed to the limits of durability at the global Namyang R&D center in Korea.

During this final testing phase, the EV9 is relentlessly subjected to a grueling verification program on a 4WD climbing hill and a rough terrain track, as well as a deep-water wading test, to ensure maximum reliability even in the most challenging conditions. Kia’s high-speed, handling, and low-friction tracks place every element of the EV9’s performance and roadholding under the strictest scrutiny.

At the same time, the unforgiving cobbles of the Belgian road enable Kia’s engineers to subject the EV9’s ride comfort and build quality to the harshest possible trials. In addition to the test program at Namyang R&D center, like every Kia model, the EV9 has also been subjected to a punishing testing regimen in locations all over the globe.

Kia first gave the world a preview of its newest flagship model in the form of the Kia Concept EV9, unveiled at AutoMobility LA in Los Angeles last year. Personifying ‘Opposites United,’ the brand’s groundbreaking new design language, the EV9 production model will represent the pinnacle of what is possible with an SUV. The Kia EV9 developed on the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will usher in a new era in sophisticated, high-technology, sustainable mobility.

Taking a bow in the first quarter of 2023, the Kia EV9.