  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Another Lamborghini Model Is Planned... After 2025 or So

    As to what it could be... Still up in the air

    Lamborghini's model lineup will grow by one when the Urus goes on sale later this year. But the Italian sports car builder is considering adding another model to their lineup, not anytime soon though.

    “I think that first of all we need to consider where we were a couple of years ago. We were selling 1000 cars. It [current levels] is a big step. We’re going to do another step [with Urus], so we need to be prudent," said Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali to Motoring.

    “For sure, as soon as we have stabilised the growth, in a very methodical way, what we can see is that we’re going to think of introducing another model … but in the second part [of the next decade] – 2025 to 2030 — in that range. Not before. It would be wrong,”

    As to what the fourth model could be, Domenicali said they are still in talks.

    “Still discussing… Still discussing… Still under discussion. We see a lot of competitors attacking for the lower side of it… But we still have the time to discuss. And to make sure that we are once again different from the others.”

    If we were to guess right now, our money would be on a smaller SUV or a sedan.

    Source: Motoring


