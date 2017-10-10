Rumorpile: Lamborghini Begins Work On A Sedan

Lamborghini has reportedly begun work on a fourth model that will debut in 2021.

Autocar reports that the model in question is a four-door sedan that could bridge the gap between their supercars and the upcoming Urus SUV. The sedan is said to be similar to the Estoque concept from 2008 with an engine up front. The model would use the MSB platform that underpins the Porsche Panamera and upcoming Bentley Continental GT.

When asked about adding a new model after the Urus, Lamborghini’s commercial director Federico Foschini said,

“We must be humble. The Urus is only at the pre-production phase and, while the goal is to double sales volumes over a few years, we have yet to earn that accolade. But of course we should always be looking to grow. If we can take this first step with Urus – a huge step – then there are possibilities.”

But the sedan has yet to be signed off. According to the report, a faction at Lamborghini is wanting to investigate the possibility of a bespoke, carbonfiber-intensive structure that could underpin a three supercar lineup. Whether this means a new model is created the Huracán and Aventador or something a bit extreme is unclear at this time. Either way, this project is being referred to as the new Miura.

But this means Lamborghini would be spending a fair amount of cash on the development and could cause some problems for the next Audi R8. This is due to the model sharing the platform that underpins the Huracán.

Source: Autocar