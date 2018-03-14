Successor to Huracán Will Stick With a V10

We are still a few years out before Lamborghini introduces a successor to the Huracán, but it still will retain a V10 engine.

“I think in the field where the Huracán is, the effect of having two cylinders more than all the other competitors will be a big difference,” said Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini's chief technical officer to Car and Driver.

“When we made the Gallardo with the first V-10, people thought we were crazy because of packaging, the weight, the cost, everything. And it was a storming success. For me I need to say thanks to the Gallardo engine, and it is clear that this is part of my vision for the DNA of the super-sports-car field of Lamborghini.”

Reggiani said he's determined to keep naturally aspirated engines in Lamborghini's supercars, unlike most competitors that are turning to turbocharging.

“My question is, why do I need to do something different? If I trust in the naturally aspirated engine, why do I need to downgrade my powertrain to a V-8 or V-6? I am Lamborghini, I am the top of the pinnacle of the super sports car. I want to stay where I am,” said Reggiani.

He does say that the Huracán's replacement with some sort of electrification to stronger regulations.

“Afterward, I need some support [to meet regulatory demands], but the emotion is sound, and the reaction you have in a 10-cylinder engine you cannot have from any other kind. This is what our customers love.”

Reggiani also revealed the Huracán successor would continue to offer a rear-wheel drive.

Source: Car and Driver