Land Rover Debuts New Inline-6 Engine

Jaguar Land Rover unveiled a new Inline 6-cylinder engine, initially to be offered exclusively in the Range Rover Sport HST Special Edition. This all-new engine replaces the 335 hp V6 engine currently supplied by Ford in a deal that JLR says they will end in 2020.

The new Ingenium 6-cylinder produces 394 HP and 405 lb-ft of torque. That power will launch the Range Rover Sport from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 second.

Power is helped along by a 48 volt electric supercharger, able to spool to its maximum 65,000 rpm in less than half a second, the technology nearly eliminates turbo lag. There is also a traditional twin-scroll turbo charger for additional boost. The new engine also has continuously variable valve lift to reduce pumping losses.

The power train is set up with a 48 volt mild-hybrid system that provides torque assistance to the engine during start-stop functions and to feed the electric supercharger.

JLR says that the new engine will reduce particulate emissions by 75% and improve CO2 emissions by 12% over the outgoing engine.

The Range Rover Sport HST is available for order in the UK. No word yet on when it will be available in the US or other markets.