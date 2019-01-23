Jump to content
    By William Maley

    2019 Mazda3 To Begin At $21,895

      It will cost you if you want a manual transmission

    Mazda has some big ambitions with the upcoming 2019 3 and that is reflected in the pricing. The model will now start at $21,895 for the sedan and $24,495 for the hatchback - includes an $895 destination charge. For those keeping track, the 2019 3 sedan is $2,905 more expensive than the 2018 sedan, whereas the 2019 hatchback is $4,255 more than the 2018 model.

    The reason for the higher price tag is due to the 2019 model being only offered with the 2.5L four-cylinder producing 186 horsepower and six-speed automatic. A 2.0L SkyActiv-X compression-ignition engine will be joining the lineup later in the year and possibly help drop the price somewhat. Those wanting a manual will need to pony up $28,395 for the top-line Premium hatchback. It isn't available on the sedan All-wheel drive is optional on the sedan and hatchback, but only with the automatic.

    Standard equipment on the base sedan includes 16-inch wheels, cloth seats, and a 8.8-inch infotainment system. Stepping up to either the Select trim on the sedan or base hatchback will add 18-inch wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, i-Activsense active-safety features, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Higher trims add a power driver's seat, heated front seats, Bose audio system, LED lighting, and a heads-up display.

    The 2019 Mazda3 arrives at dealers in March.

    Source: Mazda


    Drew Dowdell

    About what a Verano sold for and those actually did pretty well.   It was dumb for Buick to discontinue it when they did.  This new Mazda 3 has a nicer interior than the Verano did, but the top engine in the Verano was much better.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    About what a Verano sold for and those actually did pretty well.   It was dumb for Buick to discontinue it when they did.  This new Mazda 3 has a nicer interior than the Verano did, but the top engine in the Verano was much better.

    The Verano was an amazing car. I wish my wife had liked it when we looked at it.

    Buick sold a ton of veranos around here.

    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    22k is freakin pricey for a compact car. 

    Welcome to the new reality of car pricing. Now that they no longer have to compete with fleet heavy cars like the Cruze and Fiesta that frequently sold for fire sale prices...they will probably get it.

    regfootball
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    About what a Verano sold for and those actually did pretty well.   It was dumb for Buick to discontinue it when they did.  This new Mazda 3 has a nicer interior than the Verano did, but the top engine in the Verano was much better.

    I plan to look for used Veranos if we look at a third car for my daughter to drive, they may be good buys used soon@!

    Drew Dowdell
    34 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    I plan to look for used Veranos if we look at a third car for my daughter to drive, they may be good buys used soon@!

    They're terrific buys now. I'm finding turbo premiums near me with 20k on them for $15k.

    riviera74

    Remember when a midsize Ford Taurus was $22K, along with all midsize sedans?  Who is responsible for this piss poor pricing on a Mazda 3?

×