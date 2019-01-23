2019 Mazda3 To Begin At $21,895

Mazda has some big ambitions with the upcoming 2019 3 and that is reflected in the pricing. The model will now start at $21,895 for the sedan and $24,495 for the hatchback - includes an $895 destination charge. For those keeping track, the 2019 3 sedan is $2,905 more expensive than the 2018 sedan, whereas the 2019 hatchback is $4,255 more than the 2018 model.

The reason for the higher price tag is due to the 2019 model being only offered with the 2.5L four-cylinder producing 186 horsepower and six-speed automatic. A 2.0L SkyActiv-X compression-ignition engine will be joining the lineup later in the year and possibly help drop the price somewhat. Those wanting a manual will need to pony up $28,395 for the top-line Premium hatchback. It isn't available on the sedan All-wheel drive is optional on the sedan and hatchback, but only with the automatic.

Standard equipment on the base sedan includes 16-inch wheels, cloth seats, and a 8.8-inch infotainment system. Stepping up to either the Select trim on the sedan or base hatchback will add 18-inch wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, i-Activsense active-safety features, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Higher trims add a power driver's seat, heated front seats, Bose audio system, LED lighting, and a heads-up display.

The 2019 Mazda3 arrives at dealers in March.

Source: Mazda