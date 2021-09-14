2022 Mazda CX-5 Enhancements to give Sophisticated Elegant Driving Experience

Mazda has decided that i-Active AWD (all-wheel drive) is a standard across the entire CX lineup for the U.S. market, starting with the 2022 model year.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 receives the following elegant enhancements:

Performance-enhancing i-Active AWD standard on all CX Models

Sophisticated styling updates heightens CX-5's appeal, especially with turbo models

Significant vehicle dynamic improvements to elevate the driving experience

Mazda since the debut of the CX-5 a decade ago has looked to be consider a more luxury crossover than your standard Toyota, Chevrolet, Nissan, Ford, etc.. They did this via combining outstanding design, quality, performance and fuel efficiency earning many awards such as the IIHS Top Safety Pick. Mazda's Kodo design language brings a sophisticated level of "Less is More" approach to their styling and will continue in their latest version of the CX-5.

The 2022 CX-5 models will be recognizable still as they host refreshed exterior styling with a focus on refining the front and rear, optimizing to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that offer a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front fascia adopts a new signature wing extending outwards from the front grill. The front grill is updated with a three-dimensional texture that replaces the outgoing mesh surface. The headlights and tailights receive significant design changes as each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced rectangular LED lights to create a sleek, eye-catching expression. All new aluminum alloy wheels complete the transformation of the CX-5 crossover enhancing the urban and elegant appeal.

The 2022 CX-5 Turbo models receive additional styling enhancements further distinguishing it from non-turbo models. The formerly Grand Touring Reserve becomes the new 2.5 Turbo model offering contemporary styling appeal for sport-minded enthusiasts. To quote the press release:

The exterior features gloss black finishes throughout to support an athletic look, while the interior is complemented with red accents and stitching. Altogether, creating an expressive vibe that encourages the CX-5 to be driven and enjoyed. Elevating to the 2.5 Turbo Signature model, thoughtful design changes were made to help make the CX-5 feel more elegant. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified color scheme as the rest of the body and will be contrasted by bright silver finished wheels. The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain.

The 2022 CX-5 model lineup takes the elegant design, driving dynamics and ride quality to a new evolved level via updates drive modes, seats, body and suspension. The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch. Mazda's human-centric philosophy, shows in the seats being redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicles occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The experience begins with smooth accelerations via a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission, updates to the suspension include improved dampening control structures, increased frame rigidity helping to suppress unpleasant vibrations, road noise and helping to provide a quieter cabin with higher quality of ride comfort.

The Mazda brand's expansion into the premium space comes via making the i-Active AWD system standard on all CX-5 models. Mazda unique i-Active AWD system continuously monitors weight transfer, based on acceleration and cornering forces, and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. The sharpening turn-in response and control based on all these inputs, the i-Active AWD system enhances the vehicles performance, while providing additional safety in various road conditions.

Look for the 2022 CX-5 at your dealerships in the near future.

