  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Mazda's Premium Ambitions for the U.S.

    By William Maley

      • Mazda plans on becoming more premium. How do plan on accomplishing that?

    Mazda is in the process of trying to position themselves as a premium brand that you can actually afford. Autoblog had the chance to speak with Jacques Flynn, a lead exterior designer, and Jacob Brown, a PR representative for Mazda. 

    A key part of Mazda's premium plans is their Kodo design language. Flynn explained that Mazda will be simplifying and evolving the look of Kodo on their various models. A key example is the recently introduced second-generation CX-5. Compared to the outgoing model, the new CX-5 features fewer curves to make it look tauter. 

    Diesel will also play a key part in Mazda's premium ambitions. Brown explained that diesel has the air of premium surrounding it as luxury automakers, for the most part, offer them in the U.S. Mazda was hoping not to use urea-injection for their diesel models, but ultimately had to give in to meet emission standards and performance benchmarks.

    Those hoping that Mazda would bring back Mazdaspeed on some performance models will be disappointed to hear it could be a while before this happens. Both Flynn and Brown said the company's focus is "on making the core line-up cohesive." Being a small company, they cannot take any chances on working a number of projects at the same time since that could result in a misstep or two.

    Source: Autoblog

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Mazda

    User Feedback


    There are no comments to display.



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. GasChugginMan
      GasChugginMan
      (32 years old)
    2. Reidonly
      Reidonly
      (36 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Mazda News: Mazda's Premium Ambitions for the U.S.
      By William Maley
      Mazda is in the process of trying to position themselves as a premium brand that you can actually afford. Autoblog had the chance to speak with Jacques Flynn, a lead exterior designer, and Jacob Brown, a PR representative for Mazda. 
      A key part of Mazda's premium plans is their Kodo design language. Flynn explained that Mazda will be simplifying and evolving the look of Kodo on their various models. A key example is the recently introduced second-generation CX-5. Compared to the outgoing model, the new CX-5 features fewer curves to make it look tauter. 
      Diesel will also play a key part in Mazda's premium ambitions. Brown explained that diesel has the air of premium surrounding it as luxury automakers, for the most part, offer them in the U.S. Mazda was hoping not to use urea-injection for their diesel models, but ultimately had to give in to meet emission standards and performance benchmarks.
      Those hoping that Mazda would bring back Mazdaspeed on some performance models will be disappointed to hear it could be a while before this happens. Both Flynn and Brown said the company's focus is "on making the core line-up cohesive." Being a small company, they cannot take any chances on working a number of projects at the same time since that could result in a misstep or two.
      Source: Autoblog

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Alfa Romeo Scraps Plans For Giulia Wagon :Comments
      By William Maley
      Alfa Romeo was planning to build out the Giulia lineup with a coupe, convertible, and wagon. But one of those variants has been canned.
      Alfa Romeo's manufacturing chief, Alfredo Altavilla tells Car Magazine that plans for the wagon have been canceled.
      "We decided not to do a Giulia Sportwagon. Do we really need it if the Stelvio SUV [below] drives that well? Maybe not. With our fine-tuning, the Stelvio can capture all the people who would otherwise have been interested in the SW."
      Alfa's reasons for canceling the wagon makes sense. More and more people are turning to the SUVs and crossovers. Why spend the money on developing a model that might not sell as well as an SUV?
      Source: Car Magazine

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)