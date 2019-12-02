Jump to content
    Next Miata Could Be Electrified

      ...no final decision has been made, yet...

    Mazda has an internal debate going on as to whether to electrify or not the next generation MX-5 Miata.  One of the major concerns is keeping the car light weight. The current car in base form tips the scales at just 2,345 lbs. and is incredibly well balanced, so adding batteries and electric motors could upset that balance. 

    Electric motors can be compact and powerful though, adding torque in places where gasoline motors are weak.  In order to provide that power, they require dense and heavy battery packs. Still, if power can be added to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque, it might make up for the weight increase in a straight line.

    Why do this? It's not like the MX-5 is a huge seller. It doesn't contribute to Mazda's overall volume in such a way that it should require efficiency tuning to meet fuel economy standards. Just 8,971 Miatas passed through Mazda dealerships in 2019.  The answer is in image. Mazda wants to maintain the appearance of being eco-friendly. They feel that the preference of people who enjoy driving sports cars could be changing, so Mazda needs to think about the direction society is going. The next Mazda MX-5 isn't due until 2022 or so, so Mazda still has some time to decide.

    Mazda is committed to the original formula that made the Miata an icon though, and any electrification will have to happen with the thought of maintaining lightness as a priority.

    dfelt

    Rock on Mazda! :metal:

    Totally agree with them while I just do not get or see any real value in their Sky Active Engines, I do agree that they need to keep the Eco Green stuff going and they could do this by adding electric motors, super capacitors to make a hybrid Miata as well as look to the denser solid state batteries that should be out in 2022/23 for a pure ev auto.

    This is the RIGHT thinking for them and they should be exploring this option now for the next generation Miata.

    • dfelt
      Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E Unveiling Live, 9 PM Eastern: Comments

      By dfelt · Posted

      @Drew Dowdell Where you able to sit in the Mach E at the LA auto show? What was the general buzz about it, did it seem like folks were excited for it?
    • balthazar
      Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E Unveiling Live, 9 PM Eastern: Comments

      By balthazar · Posted

      25,000/yr is way too optimistic.
    • dfelt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By dfelt · Posted

      Seems the April 2020 New York Auto show will be missing two of the biggest German makers, Mercedes-Benz and BMW are going alternative ways to show off their new product launches and reach out to potential customers.  https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/mercedes-benz-new-york-auto-show/ Detroit, Chicago and now New York MB will not be at, they state that BMW has nixed this upcoming NY auto show too. The only question is the late fall LA auto show, will Mercedes-Benz show up there or not?
    • dfelt
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By dfelt · Posted

      Seems FCA has joined up with Faraday Future to produce a Jeep Renegade 4x4e. https://electrek.co/2019/12/02/strange-bedfellows-fiat-chrysler-and-faraday-future-working-together-on-electric-vehicles/ Interesting question to ponder, how much more empty assembly plants will North America have by 2025 with the growth of EV startups? 🤔 Lucid finally has financing as they start actual construction on their huge $700 million dollar factory in Arizona. https://electrek.co/2019/12/02/lucid-first-image-ev-factory/ With a secure $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, they seem to have the money to move forward with building their wicked fast 4 door sedan.
    • dfelt
      Ford News: Ford Workers Ratify Union Contract

      By dfelt · Posted

      Now we know what new EVs are going to be built and where. Seems a Transit EV is coming along with the F150, Mach e and a few other CUV/SUV autos.    

