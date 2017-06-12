  • Sign in to follow this  
    Mitsubishi is Thinking About Another Evolution, Not Coming Anytime Soon

    By William Maley

      • There is some hope for Mitsubishi performance fans

    There are a small group of people who want Mitsubishi to do a follow-up to the Lancer Evolution. The good news is that Mitsubishi is considering it. The bad news is that it will be awhile as the company has some other issues it needs to work out.

    According to Motoring, Mitsubishi global boss Trevor Mann said a performance model was on the table for future products.

    “In terms of the brand, I think it would be interesting to bring something back that’s a bit more sporty in the future. You’ll have to wait and see what that is.”

    Those who are hoping for another performance sedan will be disappointed as Mann said it would likely come in the form of an SUV, something Mitsubishi has said before. Also, it will be awhile before this product could show up.

    “I would say [a new performance model] it is long-term rather than mid-term,” Mann said.

    “It will be between three years and six years.”

    Mann also hinted that Mitsubishi was considering a return to motorsports. The company has a long and storied history with various models competing in the World Rally Championship and Dakar Rally.

    “Motorsport is something that we’ve talked about a lot recently, and because of our heritage it’s something that we’ve got to consider,” said Mann.

    “It goes with the brand and it’s something that we’ve got the technology in and our engineers know what to do. It’s something we need to consider again.”

    Source: Motoring
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

    A Horse With No Name
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Right now they need to focus on real products that compete and make money over racing and a Halo Car.

    Given how the last car was an animal but completely rental spec in every other way, hard pass for me.

     

    riviera74

    Mitsubishi seems to be the only Japanese carmaker that never really got big or popular in the last 30 years or so.  Why would anyone buy one over a Nissan or Hyundai/Kia?

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Mitsubishi seems to be the only Japanese carmaker that never really got big or popular in the last 30 years or so.  Why would anyone buy one over a Nissan or Hyundai/Kia?

    Other than intoxication or huge incentives, no reason at all.

