Production of the Mitsubishi Lancer to End In August

There will be one less compact car on sale come August. Motor1 has learned from Mitsubishi Motors North America’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Don Swearingen that production of the Lancer compact sedan will end this August. Of course. you are probably saying to yourself that Mitsubishi was still building the Lancer?! The answer is yes.

Will Mitsubishi have a replacement for the Lancer, especially considering the partnership with Nissan? Swearingen said no. He told Autoblog that the sedan marketplace is shrinking and the Japanese needs to focus on products that make them money. Hence why they are focusing on crossovers with a new model that is slated to slot between the Outlander Sport and Outlander due later this year.

The Lancer was never a big seller for Mitsubishi. Its best year was back in 2002 when the company moved 69,000 Lancers. In 2016, Mitsubishi only sold 14,304 Lancers.

Source: Motor1, Autoblog