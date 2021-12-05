Ambition 2030 - NISSAN Vision of Mobility Empowerment Long-Term Strategy Unveiled

Ambition 2030, Nissan Motor Corporations long-term strategy has been unveiled as a 5 year, 2 trillion yen ($17.6 Billion US) investment that will launch 23 exciting new electrified models, including 15 new EVs, aiming for a 50% electrification mix by fiscal year 2030 and to introduce ASSB in fiscal year 2028.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida made this statement: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

As a Pioneer of electrified vehicles and building the success of the Nissan Leaf, their first global EV, Nissan has listened to the customers from both Nissan and Infiniti brands. Over the next 5 years, Nissan will introduce 20 new EV and e-powered equipped models that will allow them to increase electrification sales mix across major markets by fiscal year 2026, including:

• Europe by more than 75% of sales

• Japan by more than 55% of sales

• China by more than 40% of sales

• The United States by 40% of EV sales in fiscal year 2030

To increase accessibility and innovation in mobility, Nissan will continue to evolve their existing lithium-ion battery technologies and introduce cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost by 65% by fiscal 2028.

This goal aligns with Nissan's focus to bring their ASSB, a proprietary all-solid-state battery packs to market by fiscal 2028. A pilot plant is under construction with production expected by 2024. Nissan expects to expand their EV offerings across multiple segments and offer even more dynamic performance EVs with their breakthrough ASSB battery packs. Nissan expects the ASSB to reduce rapid charging to 1/3rd of existing top current battery technology and bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal 2028 and after that to $65 per kWh if not lower as they achieve cost parity between EVs and ICE autos.

Nissan expects to have next generation LIDAR systems in all Nissan and INFINITI models by fiscal year 2030.

EV36Zero is an EV Hub concept that launched in the UK. This was where the manufacturing was surrounded by the suppliers in an efficient ecosystem bringing local manufacturing with locals sourcing onto a single campus to enhance and optimize efficiencies to reduce costs. Japan, China and the U.S. will all have EV360Zero EV Hubs for complete product lines. Nissan also is expanding their 4R Energy which is a repurposing and recycling of existing batteries in Japan with new locations for Europe being built in 2022 and sites in the U.S. by 2025. This brings sustainable practices to the battery industry

Nissan with unveiling this Ambition 2030 plan also unveiled new concept autos that offer enhanced experiences through sophisticated technology packaging.

The first is the Nissan Chill-Out EV.

A crossover that utilizes the CMF-EV platform while delivering high levels of comfort and an energizing AWD driving experience.

Nissan Max-Out Concept

The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept that aims to deliver a new driving experience. Dynamic cornering, steering response, balanced limited body roll for both the driver and passenger for ultimate comfort and creating a feeling of oneness with the auto. An advanced Awd system with enhanced low center of gravity.

Nissan Surf-Out concept.

Aiming to provide a smooth ride no matter what the terrain throws at you the Nissan Surf-Out provides standard off-road performance, electric power utilization from multiple places in the vehicle, extended cargo space and advanced e-4ORCE AWD.

Nissan Hang-Out Concept

Completely flat floor that extends from the front to the back, this concept aims to surpass the conventional wisdom about interior layouts by offering families new ways to enjoy life by offering the comfort of your living room in a mobile space. Key features and technologies are the low flat floor, quiet comfort cabin on-the-go with advanced e-4ORCE AWD and advanced ProPilot.

This is all possible by Nissan EV Technology Vision that looks beyond the Ariya next-gen crossover EV to the future of EVs. This platform considers the future direction of lifestyle using advanced solid-state battery technology (ASSB), hardware and software. This gives you ideal geometry with FWD, RWD and AWD electric drive, low center of gravity, ultra-lightweight and optimal mass distribution for a near perfect 50/50. The ASSB all solid-state battery with the choice of electric drive and integration of A.I. via advanced e4ORCE and ProPilot allows precise and agile vehicle control no matter what the weather throws at you.

211126_Nissan_EV_Technology_Vision_B-roll-en_h264_aac_854x480.mp4

Additional info can be read at the press release links below.

Nissan unveils Ambition 2030 vision to empower mobility and beyond (nissannews.com)

Nissan Futures | Concept (thenissannext.com)