Porsche Could Offer Three Variants of Mission E

More details have to come to light about Porsche's upcoming Mission E EV thanks to a report from Automobile. They had the chance to drive a development mule and speak with executives about the vehicle.

We've heard previously that Porsche could be offering various power outputs for the Mission E and Automobile sheds more light on this. There could be three versions offering 300 kW (402 horsepower), 400 kW (536 horsepower) and 500 kW (670 horsepower). Power will come from two drive units on the front and rear axle. The front unit is said to develop 160 kW (215 horsepower) and 221 pound-feet of torque. The torque figure can be raised to 325 for short bursts. There will be two rear drive units producing either 240 kW (322 horsepower) and 251 pound-feet, or 320 kW (429 horsepower) and 406 pound-feet of torque.

A two-speed transmission is being developed and all models will have all-wheel drive, though there is talk about Porsche offering a lower-cost RWD version.

The Mission E will slot between 911 and the Panamera in the lineup. Interestingly, despite being smaller than the Panamera, the Mission E will have similar interior room thanks in part to the packing of the electric powertrain.

"The production version is in essence a C-segment sedan with an almost D-size interior. Visually, the car combines 911 overtones with fresh proportions and very good space utilization even though the Mission E is notably more compact than the Panamera," said project leader Stefan Weckbach.

Pricing is expected to begin at $75,000 to $80,000 when the Mission E arrives in 2019.

Source: Automobile