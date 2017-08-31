  • Sign in to follow this  
    Porsche: Hybrids and Manual Transmissions Are A No Go

    By William Maley

      • Porsche nixes the idea of pairing hybrids with manual transmissions

    With Porsche building out a lineup of hybrid vehicles, there will be a small minority of people who will ask whether or not there will a manual transmission available. For that small group, we have some bad news.

    Speaking with Road and Track, Dr. Gernot Döllner who is the VP on the Panamera and worked on the Panamera Hybrid and 918 said offering a manual on a hybrid wouldn't make sense. The reason is that compared to an automatic or dual-clutch transmission, a manual would make a hybrid powertrain less efficient.

     

    This mostly relates to the on and off rumors of Porsche adding a hybrid variant of the 911. Porsche's current hybrid lineup are all equipped with a PDK or automatic transmission.

    Source: Road and Track


    dfelt

    Totally makes sense, the days of a manual trans are over. 

    R.I.P. Manual Transmissions

    You were fun while it lasted, but a new bad boy is on the horizon, the paddle shift EV / Hybrid auto! :D

