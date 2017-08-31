Porsche: Hybrids and Manual Transmissions Are A No Go

With Porsche building out a lineup of hybrid vehicles, there will be a small minority of people who will ask whether or not there will a manual transmission available. For that small group, we have some bad news.

Speaking with Road and Track, Dr. Gernot Döllner who is the VP on the Panamera and worked on the Panamera Hybrid and 918 said offering a manual on a hybrid wouldn't make sense. The reason is that compared to an automatic or dual-clutch transmission, a manual would make a hybrid powertrain less efficient.

This mostly relates to the on and off rumors of Porsche adding a hybrid variant of the 911. Porsche's current hybrid lineup are all equipped with a PDK or automatic transmission.

Source: Road and Track