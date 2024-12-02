Second Generation Porsche Taycan Expands with Three New Models

Porsche is well known for its performance and closing out the 2024 year, Porsche is now giving even more at this holiday season by releasing the second generation of the Taycan.

Porsche will now offer the following three new models to the 13 version family:

Taycan 4 entry-level all-wheel sedan

Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Taqcan GTS

Porsche Taycan family of performance sedans is one of the most diverse families with three body variants that can be purchased in AWD or RWD, covering the Porsche E-Performance Motors ranging from 402 hp to 1,019 hp across 13 Taycan versions.

The three new models benefit from the enhancements that will be found in the full Taycan family for the 2025 model year. More Power, Longer Range, Faster Acceleration and faster charging equalling less charge time with greater stability.

The following factors cause for improved performance and efficiency:

New rear axle motor has up to 107 hp more than previous models

Modified pulse inverter with optimized software

More powerful batteries

Revised thermal management

Next generation heat pump

Increased recuperation with RWD or AWD strategy Maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration has increased to up to 400 kW

800-volt DC charging improved to 320 kW under ideal conditions

Taycan GTS & GTS Sport Turismo

Taycan GTS in Carmine Red or Taycan GTS Sport Turismo in Slat Grey Neo is your sporty all-rounder with up to 690 hp of overboost power using Launch Control, 100 hp than the previous model. At a touch of a button, one can use the new push-to-pass function that gives a 10 second boost of 93 hp at a touch of a button. This years model also is able to benefit from the push-to-pass due to the torque being raised to Launch Control levels when pressed. These Taycan models are .4 seconds faster than previous models with a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a quarter mile run of 11.1 seconds, .7 seconds faster than last years model.

As equally distinctive on the exterior, the interior has adopted from the Taycan Turbo GT model many of the same materials. From the Race-Tex and Smooth black leather to 18-way adjustable seats, multifunction steering wheel functions, heated steering wheel to the Bose Surround system. These models come in the Carmine Red interior or optional Slate Grey Neo interior.

The Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management combined with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus standard. Porsche Active Ride Suspension control system with GTS-specific tuning is optional.

Taycan 4

Customers had asked for an efficient Taycan with all-wheel drive and for the 2025 model year, Porsche delivers this option. Depending on the battery choice, standard or Performance Plus, the Taycan 4 delivers 402 or 429 hp.

The dual motor configuration of AWD offers greater driving stability and added traction over the RWD Taycan delivering a 0 to 60 mph of just 4.4 seconds, .1 seconds faster over the RWD Taycan.

The Taycan 4 allows front motor electrical decoupling whenever traction, driving dynamics or stability allows it and will turn back on within milliseconds when needed such as during acceleration or recuperation.

Taycan 4 will include 19-inch aero wheels, matrix design LED headlights, Porsche Traction Mangement and Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard.

Interior will include electric eight-way adjustable seats, black partial leather trim, multifuntion sport steering wheel and 10-speaker sound system. The interior has three optional interior color choices, Black, Slate Grey and two-tone Black/Limestone Beige.

Pricing and Availability

The Taycan 4 sports sedan starts at an MSRP $103,300. The new Taycan GTS starts at an MSRP of $147,900 for the sedan and $149,800 for the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee. These three variants complete the Taycan portfolio and can now be ordered, with availability at dealerships set to start in late Q1 of 2025. New exterior colors are also available for all Taycan models. In the Legends category, Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic complete the range, while Purple Sky Metallic has been added to the Dreams category.