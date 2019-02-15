RAM Releases New 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock

Ram unveiled the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock edition, a take on the 1970s trim of the same name.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Warlock offers buyers a well-equipped, factory customized truck at an attractive $35,345 plus destination charge. The Warlock features a Ram Rebel style grille, front and rear powder coated bumper, 1" factory lift, black wheel flairs, Warlock decals, and an available sport hood.

Powering the Warlock will be either the 3.6 liter V6 or the 5.7 liter Hemi-V8. Both will feed power to the wheels through an 8-speed automatic. Quad Cab and Crew Cab with the 5'7" bed will be the only configurations offered.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale in early summer 2019.

