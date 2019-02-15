RAM Releases New 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock

Ram unveiled the Ram 1500 Classic Warlock edition, a take on the 1970s trim of the same name.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Warlock offers buyers a well-equipped, factory customized truck at an attractive $35,345 plus destination charge. The Warlock features a Ram Rebel style grille, front and rear powder coated bumper, 1" factory lift, black wheel flairs, Warlock decals, and an available sport hood.
Powering the Warlock will be either the 3.6 liter V6 or the 5.7 liter Hemi-V8. Both will feed power to the wheels through an 8-speed automatic. Quad Cab and Crew Cab with the 5'7" bed will be the only configurations offered.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale in early summer 2019.
Read the RAM press release on Page 2 for more information
RAM TRUCK LAUNCHES NEW 2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC WARLOCK
- Based on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, Warlock features the bold grille with R-A-M lettering, front and rear powder-coated bumpers, 1-in. factory ride height lift, Warlock decals and an available Sport hood
- First introduced in 1976, the factory-customized Warlock pickup trucks appealed to young buyers looking for a custom-look truck right from the factory floor
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale late first quarter of 2019
- Warlock pricing starts at $35,345 (not including $1,695 destination)
"The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is proof positive that value never goes out of style," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA. "With its sinister monochromatic exterior, award-winning interior and great price, this mean machine is certain to resonate positively with consumers."
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock features a black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, front and rear powder coated bumpers, 1-in. factory lift, black wheel flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps with dark bezels, LED rear tail lamps, black badging, tow hooks, unique hood decals, heavy duty rear shocks and an optional Sport hood. Warlock decals on the bedsides round out the package.
Standard on the Warlock package is Diesel Grey cloth seating, ParkSense rear park assist and Ram 1500 Classic's Luxury Group that includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, 7-inch cluster display, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors. Customers can also add heated bench or bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.
The Warlock is available with either with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (305 horsepower /269 lb.-ft. of torque) or the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine (395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque) -- both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission -- 4x2 or 4x4, Quad Cab or Crew Cab (5-ft. 7-in. bed only) configurations.
The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is available in Blue Streak, Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Diamond Black, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale late first quarter of 2019. Warlock pricing starts at $35,345, not including $1,695 destination.
Warlock History
In 1976, the first production Dodge Warlock was introduced following the public's positive response to a pickup originally designed as an auto show concept vehicle. The Warlock was a factory-personalized pickup that could "play as hard as it works," according to the period literature, complete with bucket seats, "fancy wheels, fat tires," chrome-plated running boards, real oak sideboards and special gold accent stripes inside and out. Production ran until 1979.
Ram 1500 Classic
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Outstanding ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension. Other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New "Classic" badging is located on the front fenders.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Warren, Michigan), which has built more than 12.5 million trucks since it started operations in 1938.
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator