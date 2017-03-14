  • Sign in to follow this  
    Tesla Will Drop the Entry-Level Model S 60 and 60 D Next Month

    By William Maley

      • Good-bye 60-kWh Model S

    Tesla will be dropping the Model S 60 and 60 D next month. According to Electrek, Tesla sent out emails to potential buyers last week letting them know that they have until April 16th to place an order for the 60. 

    The 60-kWh version of the Model S was an odd model since it was equipped with a 75kWh battery pack that was limited via software to act like a smaller battery. Tesla offered the ability to unlock the full capacity of the battery for only $9.500.

    Tesla confirmed this and explained the reason they are dropping the 60 is most buyers tend to go for the battery upgrade and they want to streamline the ordering process.

    Source: Electrek

    dfelt

    Yup I got me email about this and talk about being pushy. I was going to post it and Bill beat me to it. Just been a crazy busy week. Still I question their motive behind this. I doubt it will change much of anything.

    oldshurst442

    I read about this too at RoadandTrack and that article stated that Tesla is eliminating this 60-kWh version so as to not step on the Model 3's toes since the Model 3 is almost here.  The article states that to make sure it can separate its more cost-effective cars with its more premium one, Tesla thinks the 60 has served its purpose, and needs to make room so to do that, it will discontinue the cheapest Model S battery trim level...

    Actually, the Electrek article eludes to that as well...

    Edited by oldshurst442
