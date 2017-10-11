  • Sign in to follow this  
    Used Tesla Model 3 Is Listed and Then Deleted Off Craigslist

    By William Maley

      • It could have been yours for a cool $150,000!

    If you happened to be perusing the Monterey, CA Craigslist this morning, you might have come across an interesting ad.

    Someone had posted an ad for a Tesla Model 3. The vehicle allegedly has about 2,000 miles on the odometer. Like many of Model 3s currently rolling off the production line, this is the long-range variant with a 310-mile range. Other features include a panoramic glass roof, upgraded sound system, and "Aero" wheels. The price? $150,000.

    Our favorite part of the ad is the last line; "THIS IS REAL." Red flag anyone?

    The ad has been taken down since various outlets started reporting on it. There is an interesting reason as to why. If you look at the ad, you'll notice a VIN number of 209. As Electrek notes, Tesla employees and company insiders are the only people getting Model 3s at this time. Customer deliveries are expected to begin this month. If you are a Tesla employee, there is language in the Model 3 ordering agreement that states you cannot sell a Model 3 more than the original price that you bought it for. 

    Quote

    Because employees are receiving special priority, all Model 3 cars prioritized to employees must be registered to you or your family member and may not be resold for more than the original price. Reservation holders will agree to these terms when their order is placed.

    Electrek was able to confirm this Model 3 is owned by an employee of a Tesla store in Monterey. 

    Source: Electrek, Monterey Craigslist via Internet Archive


