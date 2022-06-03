Toyota takes on Tesla with Residential Power Walls for homes.

O-Uchi Kyunden System or Large House system, a home battery system has been released by Toyota Motor Corporation based on the following mantra of "safe, long service life, high-quality, good value for price, and high performance" so that global customers can have peace of mind. Pre-orders starting June 2, 2022, are able to be placed with the Japan market getting deliveries starting in August 2022 through home builders and general construction companies and globally at a later date to others.

O-Uchi Kyuden System Configuration is as follows:

Using Toyota's established battery technology with the Toyota's battery control software, the O-Uchi Kyuden System provides a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kWh. Toyota believes this will provide a safe constant supply of electricity to an entire household during times of natural disasters as well as normal times.

Toyota believes by using solar power on the roof of a residential home, encouraging renewable energy, this system can supply the appropriate amount of electricity based on a customer's needs throughout the day and night.

The system not only allows for charging of EVs, but also for using the power in an EV (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) as 100V AC as a backup power source during power outages especially long-term outages giving users peace of mind.

As of now for the Japanese market at the start, the Toyota App running on iOS 14.2 or Android 7.0 or later allows one to monitor and manage their system for power capacity, operation mode, and other settings to be viewed and set in real-time via one's smartphone or tablet.

