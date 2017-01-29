  • Sign in to follow this  
    Toyota To Cease Australian Manufacturing On October 3rd

    By William Maley

      • Toyota makes three as it announces when it will end Australian production

    Toyota has announced that October 3, 2017 will be the date it will cease Australian production at their plant in Altona - a suburb of Melbourne. The date is 17 days before Holden shutters its production line in Elizabeth. In a statement, Toyota is planning to keep the AM and PM shifts at the plant until the plant closes. This is to ensure the company meets their goal of 61,000 vehicles for the year - 26,600 domestic and 34,400 exports.

    "Our priority over the remaining months is to continue to support our employees in every way possible so that they are well prepared for the future," said Toyota Australia President Dave Buttner in a statement.

    "We remain extremely proud of our rich manufacturing history which spans over 50 years. Our employees are committed to producing vehicles of the highest quality as we work towards our goal of 'last car = best global car'."

    Toyota will begin phasing out production of various models beginning in August with the Aurion. This will be followed by the Camry Hybrid in September, and the standard Camry on October 3rd.

    Once the Altona plant is closed, Toyota will begin importing the 2018 Camry from Japan.

    Source: CarAdvice, Toyota
    Press Release is on Page 2

    31 January 2017

    TOYOTA AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES CLOSURE DATE

    Toyota Australia has today announced that Tuesday 3 October 2017 will be its final day of vehicle production at its Altona manufacturing plant.

    As part of the shutdown process, the plant will stop building Aurion vehicles in August, Camry Hybrid vehicles in September and Camry Petrol vehicles in October.

    The company will continue operating both AM and PM shifts until the final closure date. This will ensure the total volume production of 61,000 vehicles for the year, made up of 26,600 domestic and 34,400 exports, is met. 

    Toyota Australia President Dave Buttner reinforced the company's commitment to supporting employees throughout the transition period and beyond.

    "Our priority over the remaining months is to continue to support our employees in every way possible so that they are well prepared for the future," Mr Buttner said. 

    "We remain extremely proud of our rich manufacturing history which spans over 50 years. Our employees are committed to producing vehicles of the highest quality as we work towards our goal of 'last car = best global car'."

    As part of Toyota Australia's transition to a national sales and distribution company, the consolidation of all corporate functions from Sydney to Melbourne will take effect by 1 January 2018. 

    As a result of this consolidation and closure of manufacturing, the number of employees will reduce from 3,900 people to approximately 1,300. 

    The head office will continue to be based in Port Melbourne and most of the Altona manufacturing site will be retained for new and relocated functions.

    dfelt

    Hopefully my fellow peeps will like Toyota's Global offerings. 

    Be interesting to see what all changes.

