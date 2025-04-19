21st Century Mobility for Everyone - Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 Concept

Ferdinand Porsche, a German engineer had an idea, an auto for everyone. His engineering design team conceived of this idea in the early 1930's. In 1938 Volkswagen officially brought to market the Volkswagen Type 1 car, a small family car designed for the masses with a distinct shape and officially sold as the Beetle. In production for over 65 years, it is the longest produced car by any auto company.

Today, Volkswagen (VW) has presented the ID.EVERY1 Concept. An EV for the masses in the 21st Century.

VW had a World premier for their new EV for the masses. The ID.EVERY1 concept is to be the true EV that will serve the global market as VW has stated they will deliver on the following:

En EV that will start at $20,000 Euro.

Smart, Flexible, and Stylish: a sporty design, versatile interior, digital features, produced for private and commercial use.

Cutting Edge: a powerful software architecture that enables lifelong updates, and upgrades on the production model.

VW has announced that they will deliver nine new models by 2027, four electric models based on a new modular electric drive (MEB) platform with front-wheel drive. This all-new Electric Urban Car Family with front-wheel drive will be a developed as a cross-brand portfolio for use under the umbrella of the VW Brand Group Core.



Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars:

“The ID. EVERY1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our journey to having the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable entry-level all-electric mobility,” says Schäfer. “Our goal: We will expand our position as the world’s leading volume manufacturer in terms of technology by 2030. And as a brand for everyone – just as you would expect from Volkswagen.”

VW all-electric global Urban Car Family will incorporate the following:

Focus on people: This means the future entry-level Volkswagen can be equipped with new functions throughout its entire life cycle. Even after purchase of a new car, the small Volkswagen can still be individually adapted to customer needs.

Characteristic design with charisma and identity: Creating something bold and accessible. The details in this car from the dynamic front lights to the 'smiling' rear, the car for everyone with character that people can relate to is the focus here from VW.

New MEB with electric front-wheel drive: Electric front-wheel drive for optimal space utilization and efficiency Top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph) 70 kW electric motor (94 hp) Range of 250 kilometers (155 miles) Length of 3,880 mm or 153 inches Interior space for four people and 305 liters or 11 cubic feet

Future Volkswagen: vision of combined economic stability, employment, and technological leadership on sustainable mobility Advance: Strengthen competitiveness and expand the existing model range in a targeted manner. Coming next, the Volkswagen brand will give a further preview of the new Electric Urban Car Family in autumn 2025. Attack: there will be nine new models by 2027 including the production version of the ID.2all for less than €25,000 and the ID. EVERY1 for about €20,000. Achieve: Volkswagen aims to become the technologically leading high-volume manufacturer with the safest, most innovative and best-selling cars by 2030.



VW believes that today's modern plan for global auto's will have this new interpretation of VW DNA as a Clear, Charismatic, and Powerful design language that will deliver stability, likability, and VW's secret sauce which they call 'Flying Roof Concept' with tablet integration and multitool center console.

Interior of the ID.EVERY1 concept is a revolutionary space as the ID.EVERY1 is positioned between the VW up! and the current Polo. The interior space is equal to the larger Polo. The fabric and soft touch materials used are all from recycled materials. They are warm, friendly and pleasant to the touch. The days of hard cold plastic are history according to VW.

Attention has been given from the smallest detail in regard to interior lighting, switches, heating, audio to the multi-variable usability of the interior space. VW says that the interior space is to be a perfect companion for everyday life, intuitive to use and extremely adaptable.

The ID-EVERY1 is the final filled out portfolio of the ID series. The product reveal also showed the all-new ID.2 that goes on sale at the start of 2026 with a starting price of $25,000. The portfolio was shown during this VW Global Reveal of the ID portfolio and the video below is worth the watch.