    As the Diesel Emits: Finally! There is an Agreement on the 3.0L TDI V6

    By William Maley

      • Some good news for 3.0L TDI V6 owners

    There is finally some good news for owners of the 80,000 vehicles equipped with Volkswagen's 3.0L TDI V6. Today in U.S. Federal Court in San Fransisco, District Court Judge Charles Breyer announced that Volkswagen and the U.S. Government have a reached an agreement on the 3.0L TDI settlement. The AFP in a tweet reports the settlement will total $1 billion.

    The agreement will see Volkswagen buying back 20.000 models as they cannot be retrofitted with new parts to make them legal. The remaining 60,000 models will be fixed once Volkswagen and U.S. Government agree on one. No matter which option, there will be compensation, although how much is unknown at this time.

    Breyer admitted during the hearing the two parties still have some issues to hammer out. Another hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for an update.

    Source: AFP, Reuters

