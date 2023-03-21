World Premiere of ID.2all Shows VW is Serious About EVs for Everyone!

German based Volkswagen revealed their global EV the ID.2all that is expected to be the cost leading EV beating Tesla their biggest EV competitor to offering a coming entry level EV for the masses.
The company has stated that the ID.2all is spacious like a Golf and affordable like the Polo with a range of 450 KM or 280 Miles of range on a single charge. This newest addition to the ID family will be built on the new MEB platform. This EV will go into production in 2024 with an on-sale date of European Market 2025 and other markets to follow.
Per Kai Grunitz, member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for technical development: “The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive. We are exploiting the great flexibility offered by our modular electric drive (MEB) platform and will set new standards in terms of technology and everyday usability with the MEB Entry platform.”
ID.2 Specifications released so far:
- MEB Platform, FWD
- 166 kW or 223 HP
- Range 450 km or 280 miles
- Charging time to 80% is approximately 20 min.
- 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) = 7second
- Top speed = 160 km/h or 99.5 mph
- Length = 4,050mm or 159.5 inches
- Width = 1,812mm or 71.4 inches
- Height = 1,530mm or 60.2 inches
- Wheelbase = 2,600 or 102.4 inches
- Wheels = 225/40R20
Volkswagen has indicated that this interior is class leading as a spacious, high-quality appearance with a self-explanatory operating system. The ID.2all depending on rear seats up or down offers a generous interior cargo hauling space, 490 to 1,330 litres of space or 17.3 cubic feet to 47 cubic feet of space.
The FWD MEB system is of the following look:
For the full press release images check out the gallery here:
Official Press Release: EN_ID2all_presspack.pdf
