  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    World Premiere of ID.2all Shows VW is Serious About EVs for Everyone!

      Volkswagen has revealed their global ID.2all electric car for everyone costing less than $25,000 Euros or $27,000 U.S. dollars for an EV.

    German based Volkswagen revealed their global EV the ID.2all that is expected to be the cost leading EV beating Tesla their biggest EV competitor to offering a coming entry level EV for the masses.

    B2023NR00067_large.jpg

    The company has stated that the ID.2all is spacious like a Golf and affordable like the Polo with a range of 450 KM or 280 Miles of range on a single charge. This newest addition to the ID family will be built on the new MEB platform. This EV will go into production in 2024 with an on-sale date of European Market 2025 and other markets to follow.

    B2023NR00066_large.jpg

    Per Kai Grunitz, member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for technical development: “The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive. We are exploiting the great flexibility offered by our modular electric drive (MEB) platform and will set new standards in terms of technology and everyday usability with the MEB Entry platform.”

    ID.2 Specifications released so far:

    • MEB Platform, FWD
    • 166 kW or 223 HP
    • Range 450 km or 280 miles
    • Charging time to 80% is approximately 20 min.
    • 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) = 7second
    • Top speed = 160 km/h or 99.5 mph
    • Length = 4,050mm or 159.5 inches
    • Width = 1,812mm or 71.4 inches
    • Height = 1,530mm or 60.2 inches
    • Wheelbase = 2,600 or 102.4 inches
    • Wheels = 225/40R20

    Volkswagen has indicated that this interior is class leading as a spacious, high-quality appearance with a self-explanatory operating system. The ID.2all depending on rear seats up or down offers a generous interior cargo hauling space, 490 to 1,330 litres of space or 17.3 cubic feet to 47 cubic feet of space.

    DB2023AU00181_large.jpgDB2023AU00192_large.jpg

    The FWD MEB system is of the following look:

    DB2023AU00171_large.jpgSnag_1fbd6428.png

    For the full press release images check out the gallery here:

    Official Press Release: EN_ID2all_presspack.pdf

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David
    47 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It's probably a great little car but I don't care a whole lot for small, FWD cars. 

    Thank you, cannot remember who it was but someone here on the boards was always talking about the Golf and Polo and how they would be great cars.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Thank you, cannot remember who it was but someone here on the boards was always talking about the Golf and Polo and how they would be great cars.

    They would be, I'm just know my next vehicle certainly will not me smaller than what I have now. 

    • Like 1
    • Agree 2
    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    It's probably a great little car but I don't care a whole lot for small, FWD cars. 

    I wanted to give a vote on this post. But I dont know which one to give.

    1. I cant  give an upvote because although I agree with the post. I dont also.  I mean, I UNDERSTAND what you mean, I agree with you, but I dont as I, my wife really, doesnt mind a small FWD car...  And THAT is where I dont agree. Not with the statement, I undersatand your statement, but I dont mind a small FWD car...   

    2. I cant give you a heart because...well...see above.

    3. its not a negative vote...

    4. Its not a Hell Yeah vote.  Because obviously this kinda car could actually BE in my driveway. But not for ME.  For my wife. Because for ME, I ALSO dont care a whole lot for a small car.  I dont mind the FWD part though...

    5. Its not a sad or confused vote...

    6. Its not a great idea. Its not educational.  Although it might be educational as we just educated ourselves as to how you feel about small FWD cars...

    7. Its not a facepalm

    So its best not to vote?

     

    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    They would be, I'm just know my next vehicle certainly will not me smaller than what I have now. 

    So this post gets an upvote instead...

     

    Depending how small it is, if its too small, then maybe my wife wont want it.

    For now,  if we need to get a brand new EV...for her...its a Chevy Equinox EV.  

    For me.  NOTHING is out there that I would like to own.   ICE or EV.

    Sure...a Challenger or Mustang is always nice.  Those arent too usefull for my needs though.

    Maybe the Dodge Banshee/Charger EV that is still a concept might be the answer.  

    Or Ill bight the bullet and get myself a CUV.  The Mustang Mach-E.   

    • Like 2
    Robert Hall

    I just don't like small cars in general.  Too noisy on the road, cramped and uncomfortable. For my next new car, it will probably be another Grand Cherokee...maybe an Overland or Summit w/ the McIntosh stereo.  

    I'm channeling my inner 65 year old, but I would love a brand new 1996 Cadillac Brougham, Buick Roadmaster or Lincoln Town Car w/ today's infotainment systems, soft-touch interior trim and today's V8 power and efficiency.  But with the classic cushy seats and ride and quiet...I want serenity in my drive, but still want blast some U2, NIN, Eagles, Joe Bonamassa, Pink Floyd, Pearl Jam, or Beethoven when I feel like it..

    • Like 2
    • oldshurst442
      Dodge News: Dodge Last Call of the Charger/Challenger 2023 product line revealed!

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      No they are not. When...all these things I mentioned will boil over and it turns out to be negative for Tesla...their stock value will lower considerably.  It already has gone down considerably.  Dont also forget that Tesla's value is more based on speculation on what shyte comes out of Musk's mouth.   His over-promises has skyrocketed Tesla's value. But his under-delivery has also made Tesla's value drop like no other in history too.   Tesla value dropped soooo much in January.  And investor's have made it clear that they dont accept Musk bullshyte no longer.  It remains to be seen what Tesla stock value will be by Dec. 2023... Jan 2023 https://www.npr.org/2023/01/06/1146941980/tesla-shares-elon-musk-twitter-electric-cars   Dec. 2022 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-07/tesla-tsla-stock-slump-investors-frustrated-by-elon-musk-twitter-distraction#xj4y7vzkg   Like I said...Tesla's luck and charm WILL run out.   Just a matter of time if Musk doesnt fix himself and his company that he chiefs over.   Means nothing.  Like I said...in the car making business...it takes CONTINUAL amounts of billions.  And it takes investors and loans to finance NEW models.  It takes business plans to secure loans and investments from investors.  And it takes prrof that you have cars in demand. Tesla cars are SLIDING in demand. Tesla had to resort to OLD DETROIT ways of doing business.  And that is to slash prices.   In China...all that did was make its competitors to do the same.  Dude...LEGACY automakers have been down that road many many MANY times in THEIR 100 plus year history.  Nothing new to GM, VAG or Ford.  Toyota has never had to do something THAT drastic, but Toyota knows how to deal with that kind of thing. https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/25/23571618/tesla-q4-2022-earnings-revenue-profit-prices-demand GM has had 100 plus years of business.  Banks and investors KNOW when to trust GM and when NOT to.   Investors are finding out that Musk is a blowhard used car salesman...     See how THAT turns out for Musk when Musk will need billions upon billions to get a 2nd gen Model S and Model 3 and Model Y... In 5 years...GM will have 30 NEW EV models to sell...   Tesla will STILL be peddling ANCIENT Model S and Model 3 and Model Y.     Ford sells 1 million F150s ALONE.    Not. A. Chance. VAG is on the verge of letting loose their OWN 30 NEW EV models to compete with...GM.  LOL. Toyota is behind...    But BECAUSE Musk is such a bullshytting used car salesman, Toyota EV will have surpassed Tesla's in about 5 years...    Everyone thinks that Toyota lags in EV tech.  They dont.  They have the hybrid thing all figured out by far from everyone else.  They WILL figure out to do EV specific platforms.  They know about batteries and EV motors.  Not hard to catch up.   Toyota rabid fanboys are more plentiful than Tesla's, I worry not for Toyota.  Tesla is NOT in a very good position right now.   Hyundai, GM, VAG, Toyota,  the Chinese EV brands, Stellantis, even FoMoCo after announcing they will lose 3 billion dollars this year in producing EVs look healthier in terms of stability than Tesla is...     
    • smk4565
      Dodge News: Dodge Last Call of the Charger/Challenger 2023 product line revealed!

      By smk4565 · Posted

      Catch up when?  Ford said they expect to be at 10% margin on EV's in 2026, Tesla was at 20% margin in 2022.   Tesla sales are up an estimated 39% YTD in the USA, 46% in China, they are that fastest growing car maker, up 44% last year in a down market, going to be up over 40% this year.   The Model Y is the number 4 selling vehicle in the country, on pace for over 400,000 units this year.  Mach-E, Hyundai/Kia can't scale at that level and even if they could, I don't think there are 400,000 people that want to buy a $50,000 Hyundai Ionic, or any Hyundai at any price because they never had a car sell that volume.   And keep in mind, Chevrolet has 11 vehicles with base price under $40k, Ford has 10, Toyota has 13, Hyundai has 8, and that isn't counting the hybrid version or coupe and convertible as 2 models.  That is where those brands do a ton of business.  Tesla has zero cars under $40k.  Once they hit the price point that the masses can afford their sales probably double or triple.   And there is a 500 hp version of the inline six.  They could drop that in the Challenger/Charger/300 for an SRT model and it would likely be faster than the 6.4 V8's.  Assuming they want to spend the money to engineer it to fit in the car, certify emissions, etc.  Not sure if they want to spend any money on a 18 year old platform car at this point, when they can fleet sale Pentastar V6 LH cars a couple more years just to have something to sell.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Dodge News: Dodge Last Call of the Charger/Challenger 2023 product line revealed!

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      I got a really short drive in one in a Grand Wagoneer. It's smooth with gobs of low-end torque.  You don't miss the very nice 6.4 eTorque at all.
    • smk4565
      Dodge News: Dodge Last Call of the Charger/Challenger 2023 product line revealed!

      By smk4565 · Posted

      Tesla is 12 times more valuable than GM, and Tesla made more profit than GM last year, despite having half the revenue.   GM's cash on hand is $3 billion more than Tesla's but GM has way more overhead to cover.  We are about 5 years away from Tesla outselling Ford and GM globally, about 10 years from Tesla outselling VAG and Toyota, and that could be less if Toyota is slow to EV's which they seem to be.
    • David
      Dodge News: Dodge Last Call of the Charger/Challenger 2023 product line revealed!

      By David · Posted

      Not betting against Tesla, just stating they are not as great a company as you and the Tesla Rabid Fan followers make it out to be. I believe the other OEMs are going to catch up and Tesla will be a hurting company. Already, sales have slowed down and their only way to keep momentum is to cut prices on a long in the tooth style form a political polarizing CEO. A man who has forgotten he works for the shareholders not himself. Right Now Kia and Hyundai are building better EVs according to the media than Tesla and buyers are listening. His political push of his world is also turning off people who do not want to be associated with Tesla CEO and as such are dumping their Tesla and going Mach-e, EV6, Ioniq 6 and now we have solid reviews on Genesis GV60 EV. Tesla's Days as king are numbered and you hit all the correct points about what Tesla is facing on top of the sexual harassment lawsuits against Musk and the Company. The HR department and Legal have their hands full. The next 24 months could really make a difference for Tesla.

