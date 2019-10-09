Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volvo XC40 Electric gets Android based Infotainment

      ...Okay Google...

    Volvo is the first company to team up with Google to produce an Android based infotainment system. The new system will debut in the soon to be unveiled Volvo XC40 Electric.

    The new system, called Android Automotive OS features all the expected integrations like Android Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store. App installs will work exactly as they do on everyday Android phones. One of the advantages of the new OS is that it is able to do over the air updates for security and feature upgrades in the future. the system will also allow Google Maps to interact with vehicle safety system sensors, including radar and camera, to keep driving conditions in Maps up to date.

    The Volvo XC40 Electric will debut on October 16th. Expect it to largely look like the current XC40 but with a closed off grille and some extra colors available. 

    Source and Image: Volvo

